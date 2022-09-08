The top spots in the Power Rankings haven't changed in weeks, though there's been some movement between Nos. 5-10.

Righetti is the week's biggest climber, moving up from No. 8 to No. 5. San Luis Obispo, meanwhile, has dropped from No. 5 to No. 8, while Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles have also moved up.

Cabrillo has dropped out of the rankings while Santa Maria has made its first appearance. The Saints are 2-1 after their 14-13 win over Nipomo last weekend.

The Power Rankings

No. 1: St. Joseph (2-0, at Newbury Park)

Last game: Beat Bakersfield Christian 38-7 on Aug. 26. CalPreps Central Section ranking: 11 (Last week: 10).

St. Joseph is clearly the top team in the area. Lompoc and Santa Ynez have been impressive, but St. Joseph has actually beaten some solid teams.

The Knights beat Palos Verdes 19-16 in the opener. Palos Verdes is 1-2, narrowly losing 14-7 to Corona del Mar last week. CdM is ranked No. 24 in the state. St. Joseph is ranked No. 119.

The Knights will have to play well Friday to beat a good Newbury Park team Friday night. After that, they start Mountain League play against a down Nipomo team before taking on rival Arroyo Grande on Sept. 23. The Sept. 30 game at Santa Ynez is also an interesting one. Of course, the Oct. 21 game against Lompoc is also another one circled on the calendar.

No. 2: Lompoc (3-0, bye)

Last game: Beat Cabrillo 62-7. CalPreps ranking: 14 (12).

Lompoc has been the most impressive team this year. The Braves have been flat-out unstoppable, out-scoring their opponents 167-26 in three games. There is a caveat. Their opponents are a combined 3-6 on the season. Their wins have come against Agoura, Pioneer Valley and Cabrillo.

Lompoc plays at Arroyo Grande on Sept. 16 in a game that will certainly be their biggest test to date. Lompoc is good, but let's wait until they play somebody before we say they're great.

No. 3: Santa Ynez (2-0, at Santa Maria)

Last game: Beat Morro Bay 59-19. CalPreps ranking: 23 (21).

Santa Ynez remains in the No. 3 spot after routing Morro Bay last week. Expect to see the Pirates stay there for at least another week as Santa Ynez takes on Santa Maria in a game that could be another convincing win for the Pirates.

Again, Santa Ynez hasn't had a difficult road to its 2-0 record. The Pirates beat Atascadero (0-3) 35-0 in their opening, had a week off and then smacked Morro Bay (1-2). The Mountain League is going to be much tougher and they open league play next week against Mission Prep.

No. 4: Mission Prep (1-1, at Aptos)

Last game: Beat Fresno McLane 37-0. CalPreps ranking: 29 (22).

The Royals got on track last week with the win over McLane, but now they've got a big challenge at Aptos, ranked No. 158 in the state per CalPreps. (Mission Prep is No. 323 in California).

Mission Prep won't get too down on itself if it loses at Aptos, the alma mater of Super Bowl champion quarterback and Fresno State legend Trent Dilfer. The Royals will have to regroup quickly to focus on Mountain League play with their next four games against Santa Ynez, Nipomo, Paso Robles and Lompoc.

No. 5: Righetti (1-2, bye)

Last game: Beat Pioneer Valley 39-13. CalPreps ranking: 25 (32).

Righetti finally got to play as the favorite after starting the season against Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara, the top two teams in the metro area.

The Warriors looked mostly great against the Panthers. There were some lulls in action and it wasn't completely one-sided (the Panthers did make it 26-13 in the second half), but Braden Claborn threw five touchdown passes, Brian Monighetti scored four times and the defense did its job. Righetti did give up a special teams touchdown on Pepe Gonzalez's kick return touchdown.

Righetti will rest up this week and get ready for a tough league opener at home against Paso.

No. 6: Arroyo Grande (1-2, bye)

Last game: Beat San Luis Obispo 26-14. CalPreps ranking: 39 (48).

Arroyo Grande made a fool out of me last week. I didn't see the Eagles, off to an 0-2 start, beating rival San Luis Obispo, which came into the game 2-0.

But Arroyo Grande looked good, especially with its rushing attack and defense. Junior running back Junior Herlihy scored three rushing touchdowns and Jacob Angulo led a defense that stifled the Tigers.

Arroyo Grande is off this week before taking on rival Lompoc in the Mountain opener for both teams. The Eagles could be 2-1 on the season if it wasn't for the stunning 16-13 loss at Visalia Golden West in the first game of the year.

No. 7: Paso Robles (1-1, at Porterville Monache)

Last game: Beat Atascadero 35-21. CalPreps ranking: 38 (36).

Paso Robles has had a pretty tough stretch to start the season, playing at highly-ranked Kingsburg (No. 12 in the section) and losing 35-0. They then beat rival Atascadero 35-21 in a game that was tied at 21 late. It doesn't look like Paso Robles will be as good as it was last year, but the Bearcats can beat anybody on any given night in league play. Don't sleep on Leo Kemp and the Bearcats.

No. 8: San Luis Obispo (2-1, vs. North Bakersfield)

Last game: Lost to Arroyo Grande 26-14. CalPreps ranking: 41 (34).

The Tigers were the biggest losers last week with the loss to Arroyo Grande. That doesn't change where they stand in the Ocean League. It still looks like SLO is the heavy favorite to win the league championship.

No. 9: Templeton (1-1 at Firebaugh)

Last game: Beat East Bakersfield 49-9. CalPreps ranking: 74.

The bottom of the rankings requires some reaching. There aren't too many options to fill out the final two spots in the Top 10. But Templeton looked great last week against East Bakersfield, winning by 40 points. Now they'll take on Firebaugh, the alma mater of star Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. The two teams are very closely rated, per CalPreps. Templeton is listed 74th and Firebaugh is 77th. Both teams are the Eagles. Templeton may be the second-best team in the Ocean League.

No. 10: Santa Maria (2-1, vs. Santa Ynez)

Last game: Beat Nipomo 14-13. CalPreps ranking: 78.

Santa Maria makes its debut in the 2022 Power Rankings. The Saints have earned it. Winning high school football games isn't easy but Santa Maria and coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez are 2-1 on the year, with a 24-22 win at East Bakersfield and a 14-13 win over Nipomo last week. The Saints' only loss is 28-9 to a decent San Marcos team. Santa Ynez is a heavy favorite Friday night, but Santa Maria has earned its place in the rankings this week.