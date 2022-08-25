The opening week of games has provided enough information for the first edition of the Santa Maria Times Power Rankings.

The rankings include the 15 teams in the Ocean and Mountain leagues. Recent scores and computer rankings, including those from CalPreps.com, are used to determine the weekly rankings.

St. Joseph, Lompoc and Santa Ynez are the top three teams this week. There are seven Mountain League teams ranked and three Ocean League.

The Power Rankings

No. 1: St. Joseph (1-0, vs. Bakersfield Christian)

Last week: Beat Palos Verdes 19-16. CalPreps Central Section ranking: 16.

The Knights didn't impress in last week's win over Palos Verdes, but they got the job done, pulling out a last-second win despite four turnovers and nearly 20 penalties.

They'll have to play a lot better Friday night to keep up with Bakersfield Christian, which is coming off a 35-9 beatdown of No. 4 Mission Prep. The Knights will have to limit turnovers and avoid those penalties to beat the Eagles of BCHS. Lompoc may have a case for the No. 1 spot, but St. Joseph can prove it belongs atop the rankings with a win over Bakersfield Christian, which is ranked No. 17 in the Central Section this week, per CalPreps.

Lompoc and St. Joseph will play in league this year. Can St. Joseph actually beat Lompoc for the first time in program this year? We'll find out.

No. 2: Lompoc (1-0, vs. Pioneer Valley)

Last week: Beat Agoura 51-12. CalPreps ranking: 14.

The Braves had the most impressive performance last week. Lompoc's 51-12 win at Agoura surely caused some double-takes. Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback and the Chargers were coming off a strong 2021 season, but Lompoc put the game away at halftime. The Braves shouldn't have too much trouble against Pioneer Valley this week, but if St. Joseph wins again the Knights will likely remain in the No. 1 spot.

No. 3: Santa Ynez (1-0, bye)

Last week: Beat Atascadero 35-0. CalPreps ranking: 23.

Santa Ynez soundly beat Atascadero last week and coach Josh McClurg would much rather be playing again this week, but the Pirates are on their bye. Santa Ynez could surprise some people in the Mountain League? Do the Pirates have enough to contend for the Mountain League crown? Well, that's not clear yet. Expect them to beat Morro Bay and Santa Maria handily in their next two games, setting up a very intriguing Mountain League opener against Mission Prep.

No. 4: Mission Prep (0-1, vs. Fresno McLane)

Last week: Lost to Bakersfield Christian 35-9. CalPreps ranking: 24.

The Royals had, perhaps, the most disappointing opening-week performance, getting roughed up by Bakersfield Christian. They'll try to get back on track against Fresno McLane this week. The Royal passing offense struggled against Bakersfield Christian, accounting for fewer than 65 yards. They'll need Colby White and JJ Howard to get that phase of the offense humming once Mountain League play heats up.

Now, it's still hard to glean a ton of information from the Royals' loss. Bakersfield Christian is just a notch below some of the top programs in the Central Section, mainly due to the school's smaller size. So, is BCHS just that good or is Mission Prep actually down from last year's 10-1 mark? Time will tell.

No. 5: Arroyo Grande (0-1, vs. Bakersfield Centennial)

Last week: Lost to Visalia Golden West 16-13. CalPreps ranking: 38.

Not far behind the Royals in the disappointment column is Arroyo Grande. The Eagles went to Golden West in Visalia and suffered a 16-13 loss in a game they were favored to win.

Things don't get much easier with a contest against Bakersfield Centennial, a program that's been solid the last few years. Arroyo Grande teams have seemed to get better as the season moves along under coach Mike Hartman and I wouldn't be surprised to see the Eagles going toe-to-toe with the area's top programs in league play. Last week's loss wasn't great, but there's no reason to panic in Arroyo Grande.

No. 6: San Luis Obispo (1-0, at Caruthers)

Last week: Beat Nipomo 35-0. CalPreps ranking: 39.

Before the season started it looked like San Luis Obispo was the favorite in the Ocean League and after a 35-0 shellacking of Nipomo it's quite obvious. Now the Tigers head to the Valley to face a decent Caruthers team. The Tigers are legit.

No. 7: Paso Robles (0-1, at Atascadero)

Last week: Lost to Kingsburg, 35-0. CalPreps ranking: 42.

Paso Robles had a tough test facing a really good Kingsburg team last week and it's no surprise the Bearcats lost, but the Paso faithful surely would've expected their boys to put some points on the board. Things should be much better next week after they take on rival Atascadero in a game that was once the best North County rivalry. Paso Robles is now a couple notches above Atascadero.

No. 8: Righetti (0-1, vs. Santa Barbara)

Last week: Lost to Bishop Diego 41-9. CalPreps ranking: 33.

Now Righetti is the one team on this list that is far behind other teams with lower CalPreps rankings. CalPreps, which supplies the rankings the CIF Central Section uses to form its playoff brackets, has the Warriors No. 33 in the section, which would put them No. 5 in the area.

The Warriors lost to Bishop Diego last week, a result that wasn't surprising at all. Now they have another test against a really good Santa Barbara team coached by JT Stone and led by quarterback Abel Renteria.

We'll see if Righetti is in fact better than Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande when they play in league. San Luis Obispo would also be a tough matchup for the Warriors to win, but Righetti is ranked six spots higher in the section than the Tigers.

No. 9: Templeton (0-0, vs. Coalinga)

Last week: Bye. CalPreps ranking: 60.

Templeton hasn't played yet after having an opening-week bye. Expect the Eagles to compete in the Ocean League and their matchup against Coalinga should provide some insight on where they stand this year.

No. 10: Cabrillo (1-0 vs. Nipomo)

Last week: Beat Ojai Nordhoff 50-19. CalPreps ranking: 87.

Cabrillo is ranked. Something that hasn't been said in years. Now, it came down to the Conquistadores and Nipomo for the No. 10 spot and the Conqs certainly earned the nod with their dominant win over Nordhoff.

Is Cabrillo a truly top-10 team? Again, that answer will become clearer after this week's games. Cabrillo heads to Nipomo for a non-league matchup. Is Cabrillo for real? Or was Nordhoff really down this year? If the Conqs can beat Nipomo, then they must be markedly improved.