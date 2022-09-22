Paso Robles moved up sharply in the area football rankings, St. Joseph remained at the top and Lompoc retained its No. 2 spot.

The top-ranked team in the area also moved into the top 10 in the CalPreps Central Section rankings, going up three spots from its previous No. 13 rating.

The No. 2 Braves though, to the author's slight surprise, dropped a bit in the CalPreps sectional rankings despite a 42-37 win against well-regarded Arroyo Grande last week. Lompoc dropped from 16th to 18th.

Meanwhile, Paso Robles will finally play at home this week after opening the season with four straight road games. The Bearcats jumped from 31st to 23rd in the CalPreps sectional rankings after an impressive 31-6 win at Righetti in a Mountain League opener last Friday night. The Bearcats also moved up five spots in the area rankings, from eighth to third.

Tenth-ranked Morro Bay replaced previous No. 8 Pioneer Valley in the area top 10 rankings. San Luis Obispo rose from seventh to fourth after a lopsided win against Cabrillo.

Santa Ynez dropped from third to sixth after suffering a mild upset against Mission Prep, and Righetti dropped from fifth to eighth after falling to Paso Robles.

There was no other significant movement in the rankings. The area top 10 this week, in order, is No. 1 St. Joseph; No. 2 Lompoc; No. 3 Paso Robles; No. 4 San Luis Obispo; No. 5 Mission Prep; No. 6 Santa Ynez; No. 7 Arroyo Grande; No. 8 Righetti; No. 9 Templeton; and No. 10 Morro Bay.

Here is a look at the area top 10's games tonight.

No. 1: St. Joseph (3-1, 1-0, vs. Arroyo Grande)

Last game: Beat Nipomo 42-0. Cal Preps Central Section ranking: 10 (Last week: 13).

This figures to be the first significant league test for the four-time defending Mountain League champions (three outright league titles, one shared one).

The Knights figure to be ready. They have a do-it-all quarterback, Darian Mensah, who gets plenty of help from the likes of running back Carter Vargas and wide receiver Collin Fasse. Malakai Langley is a dangerous kick returner.

St. Joseph gave up 31 points in a loss at Newbury Park, the most highly regarded team the Knights have played so far. The St. Joseph defense did fine in its team's other games, and the unit racked up a shutout last week.

No. 2: Lompoc (4-0, 1-0, at Paso Robles)

Last game: Beat Arroyo Grande 42-37. CalPreps ranking: 18 (Last week: 16).

The Braves' storied tradition has featured a pounding running game on offense, with a secondary - at times, extremely secondary to say the least - passing game.

Things have flipped this year. Lompoc still averages an impressive 144 yards an outing on the ground, but quarterback Cavin Ross has already thrown for more than 1,200 yards this season, and three of his receivers, Nelson Maldonado, Monte Ortiz and Rudy Elizondo, average more than 70 yards in receptions a game.

The offense bailed the Braves out last week, as the defense struggled against a good Arroyo Grande offense. The Lompoc defense will likely be tested again tonight. Paso Robles has a tough running game.

No. 3: Paso Robles (3-1, 1-0, vs. Lompoc)

Last game: Beat Righetti 31-6. CalPreps ranking: 23 (Last week: 31).

At last, the Bearcats rooters won't have to leave town to see their team play. Paso Robles will make its home debut tonight, at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School.

From the outset at Righetti last week, it seemed that it would be the Bearcats' night, and that was the way things turned out. Paso Robles consistently marched downfield with between-the-tackles running plays, Leo Kemp rushed for 193 yards and two scores and the defense never let the Righetti offense get anything going consistently

The Bearcats threw just three times, but the first pass went for 40 yards and the second went for a 35-yard touchdown.

Paso Robles figures to need its running game to be all that it was last week, and then some, to keep the prolific Lompoc offense off the field.

No. 4: San Luis Obispo (4-1, 1-0, at Atascadero)

Last week: Beat Cabrillo 54-14. Cal preps ranking: 25 (Last week: 26).

The Tigers don't throw the ball much. They don't have to. San Luis Obispo runs it to the tune of 280 yards a game. Isaiah Anderson averages an eye-popping 121 yards a game rushing, and Luca Cuccaro averages 80.

San Luis Obispo has given up just 47 points this year. The Greyhounds rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit last week to beat Santa Maria on the road, but they likely won't be able to hold the Tigers at home this time.

No. 5: Mission Prep (2-2, 1-0, at Nipomo)

Last week: Beat Santa Ynez 32-27. CalPreps ranking: 27 (Last week: 33).

Nipomo is winless this season, and the Royals' short bus ride home after the game shapes up to be a happy one.

The Royals have a guy who is very good at running the football (Drew Harrigan, 148 yards a game, eight touchdowns this year) and another who is very good at catching it (Jamar Howard, 74 yards a game in receptions, four TDs this season).

Mission Prep has scored as many points this year as it has given up - 99. The Royals figure to be on the plus side in the points department in this one.

No. 6: Santa Ynez (3-1, 0-1, at Righetti)

Last week: Lost to Mission Prep 32-27. CalPreps ranking: 31 (Last week: 27).

Though they fell a bit short last week, the Pirates have shown well on both sides of the ball this year.

They have a good all-purpose quarterback, Luke Gildred. Daulton Beard averages 118 yards in receptions a game, Aidan Scott averages 86 and linebacker Isaac Moran helps spark a defense that has given up just 51 points all season.

That all adds up to a lot for Righetti to contend with.

No. 7: Arroyo Grande (1-3, 0-1, at St. Joseph)

Last game: Lost to Lompoc 42-37. Calpreps ranking: 35. (Last week: 36).

The Eagles figure to test the Knights' run defense. Arroyo Grande averages 166 yards a game on the ground. Junior Herlihy (68 yards a game) is the team's top rusher. The combination of Drake Missamore-to-Damian Santos nearly did Lompoc in last week.

Still, the Eagles will likely need the Knights to be off their game a bit if Arroyo Grande is to pull the upset.

No. 8: Righetti (1-3, 0-1, vs. Santa Ynez)

Last game: Lost to Paso Robles 31-6. CalPreps ranking: 36 (Last week: 24).

Coach Tony Payne's Righetti teams have been adept in the past when it comes to bouncing back from off nights, and the Warriors will need to do that this evening if they are to upend Santa Ynez.

Righetti has a dynamic wide receiver-kick returner, Isaiah Abrigo. He was the only big bright spot for the Warriors last week.

No. 9: Templeton (3-1, 0-0, vs. Santa Maria)

Last week: Beat Bakersfield West 37-7. Calpreps ranking: 61 (Last week: 66).

The Eagles are flying high, with four straight wins after losing to Coalinga in their season opener.

Templeton's ground game has crunched along at 217 yards a game. Wyatt Ramey racks up 97 yards a game. Landen Miller averages 85.

The Eagles gave up 39 points in their opener and have yielded 23 since. They likely won't hurt their ranking tonight.

No. 10 Morro Bay has a bye this week.

Last game: Beat Pioneer Valley 38-21. Calpreps ranking: 66 (Last week: N/A).