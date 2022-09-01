There's not much movement in this week's Power Rankings. Though, that doesn't mean the rankings weren't impacted by last week's results.

St. Joseph has not only held on to the top spot, the Knights have solidified their ranking as the No. 1 team in the area after their 38-7 win over Bakersfield Christian. The Knights will likely be No. 1 next week too as they're on a bye Friday.

Lompoc remains at No. 2 and Santa Ynez is still in the No. 3 spot. Mission Prep rounds out the top four. Mission Prep and Santa Ynez were both on byes last week and should roll this week in non-league games.

Lompoc pounded Pioneer Valley 54-7 and will take on rival Cabrillo Friday in the Big Game.

The Power Rankings

No. 1: St. Joseph (2-0, bye)

Last week: Beat Bakersfield Christian 38-7. CalPreps Central Section ranking: 10.

Last week's win over Bakersfield Christian gave us all a glimpse of St. Joseph's potential. Bakersfield Christian was coming off a decisive win over Mission Prep and both teams were ranked in the top 20 in the CIF Central Section. But the Knights dispatched Bakersfield Christian with ease, rolling up a big halftime lead and cruising in the second half.

What's next for the Knights? Well, they're off this week and will then travel to Newbury Park for a big game against the Panthers. Then it's time to see if anyone in the Mountain League can keep up with them.

No. 2: Lompoc (2-0, at Cabrillo)

Last week: Beat Pioneer Valley 54-7. CalPreps ranking: 12.

Lompoc is off to an impressive 2-0 start, but the Braves have yet to play a real tough opponent. The teams Lompoc beat, Agoura and Pioneer Valley, are a combined 0-4. Now the Braves will take on 2-0 Cabrillo. The Braves are likely a four touchdown favorite against the Conqs, but Cabrillo shouldn't be taken lightly. Lompoc is off next week and then has a big game against Arroyo Grande to start Mountain League play.

No. 3: Santa Ynez (1-0, vs. Morro Bay)

Last week: Bye. CalPreps ranking: 21.

Things won't get interesting for Santa Ynez until the Pirates start Mountain League play. They take on Morro Bay this week and then travel to Santa Maria, two teams Santa Ynez has historically taken care of business against.

But the Pirates start league play against Mission Prep, a game many will have circled on their calendars.

No. 4: Mission Prep (0-1, vs. Fresno McLane)

Last week: Bye. CalPreps ranking: 22.

Mission Prep has had time to regroup since losing to Bakersfield Christian 35-9 in the opening week. The Royals were off last week and will take on McLane, which is ranked No. 75 in the second, this week. The Royals shouldn't have too hard a time against McLane but will have a big test against Aptos on Sept. 9. Then it's time for Santa Ynez. It's a tough stretch for Mission Prep, but it should give us a good picture of where the Royals are at.

No. 5: San Luis Obispo (2-0, vs. Arroyo Grande)

Last week: Beat Caruthers 27-7. CalPreps ranking: 34.

San Luis Obispo has been as good as advertised with two convincing wins to start the season. Now it's time for the Tigers to take on rival Arroyo Grande, which is 0-2. This is a big moment for the Tigers. Beating Arroyo Grande used to be a monumental task, but now the Tigers are the likely favorites.

It's still early, but they are clearly the favorites in the Ocean League and I'm not sure who will beat the Tigers if the Eagles don't.

No. 6: Paso Robles (0-1, at Atascadero)

Last week: Bye. CalPreps ranking: 36.

Paso Robles took its licks in the season-opening loss to Kingsburg, one of the top teams in the section. Don't expect to see the Bearcats struggle against rival Atascadero on Friday.

Paso takes on Porterville Monache to wrap up non-league play before starting Mountain competition with games against Righetti and Lompoc. Those are two very intriguing games for the Central Coast.

No. 7: Arroyo Grande (0-2, at San Luis Obispo)

Last week: Lost to Bakersfield Centennial 39-7. CalPreps ranking: 48.

It's another slow start in Arroyo Grande. The offense has sputtered in losses to Visalia Golden West and Centennial, scoring just 20 points in the first two games.

Things aren't going to be much easier against SLO. Arroyo Grande then has games against Lompoc and St. Joseph. Is AG headed to an 0-5 start? It's possible, but don't count these Eagles out just yet.

No. 8: Righetti (0-2, at Pioneer Valley)

Last week: Lost to Santa Barbara 35-14. CalPreps ranking: 32.

It's been a disappointing start for the Warriors, right? Well, not so fast. Yes, there's been a pair of bad losses. But they've faced two VERY difficult Southern Section teams.

The Warriors did this last year, too. They schedule very difficult teams and play in the tough Mountain League. They're 0-2 and are ranked No. 32 in the section, a good sign of how difficult the computers think the first two games have been.

Things should be much easier for the Warriors Friday. Pioneer Valley's defense is stout, typically. Righetti has put up a fight against two tough foes, but now the Warriors need to impress against a weaker opponent. Righetti can't let this one be close if they want to move up in the rankings.

No. 9: Cabrillo (2-0 vs. Lompoc)

Last week: Beat Nipomo 13-6. CalPreps ranking: 77.

Cabrillo is for real. Now, don't bet the house on the Conqs beating Lompoc, but they've certainly got a few wins left in 'em. Can they compete against the Ocean League? Will they beat Santa Maria in October or Pioneer Valley later this month? It's definitely possible.

Much kudos to the kids in that program and the coaches who've helped them achieve the feel-good story of this early season.

No. 10: Morro Bay (1-1, at Santa Ynez)

Last week: Beat Carpinteria 41-7. CalPreps ranking: 72.

After falling 35-18 to a good San Marcos team in the opener, the Pirates smacked downtrodden Carpinteria last week.

Morro Bay may be decent, but they're in these rankings mostly because no other team is deserving.