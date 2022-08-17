After every season, the Times publishes its All-Area football team, selecting the All-Area MVP, some other awards and the First and Second teams.

With the high school football season here, it's time to predict who might be collecting those honors in December. We'll look at the top returning players on the Central Coast.

This season is a bit different than last. Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr. was the clear-cut favorite to win the All-Area MVP award. He was named the Preseason All-Area MVP and ended up winning the actual award. There's no marquee player like Canley this year.

That doesn't mean there aren't any top-notch talents, they just haven't risen above the rest yet.

Let's take a look.

Preseason All-Area MVP

Makai Sat, St. Joseph OL

Yep. The offensive lineman is our pick for Preseason All-Area MVP. It's a bit strange to see a lineman win an MVP award, right? Well, not quite. Max Stineman, another St. Joseph offensive lineman, was the 2021 All-Area MVP after the spring season. Sat isn't quite the same player as Stineman, but they have similarities. Sat is a little more compact and has an edge in agility.

Righetti's Caleb Thomas won the award in 2018. Lompoc's Ainuu Taua also won the award as a defensive line/tight end/fullback. So it's not that rare to see a lineman get the nod.

Sat has played superbly over the years, but there's a feeling around the area that he still hasn't quite reached his full potential. If Sat takes his game to another level, there's not a player around that can match his play.

Sat, at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, is big, nasty and talented. He can pass protect and run block, though he may be better at clearing running lanes for the ground game. He can also play some defense, though it's not clear how much he'll play on the defensive line this year.

There's plenty of competition for this award. Santa Ynez has a few candidates in quarterback Luke Gildred and tight end/defensive end Aidan Scott. Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross is back for his fourth season at Lompoc and could have another solid year.

Righetti's Braden Claborn, Abel McCormack and Brian Monighetti could be sleepers and St. Joseph doesn't have just Sat. Running back Carter Vargas and quarterback Darian Mensah could also be in the mix.

Team success also plays a big part in the All-Area MVP award and the Knights should have a very strong season.

The All-Area team covers the Times' coverage area, from Santa Ynez to Lompoc and Santa Maria then out to Nipomo and Arroyo Grande.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB

This is a tough one. Ross has proven he has all the tools to lead a high-powered offense, but the Braves do lose Canley Jr. and Deville Dickerson. Can the Lompoc offense still hit on all cylinders without those players? A lot is going to be on Ross' shoulders. How will he respond?

Darian Mensah, the St. Joseph QB, could also be the pick here, along with Gildred in Santa Ynez. Damian Santos, the Arroyo Grande receiver, could also have a big season.

Preseason Coach of the Year

Josh McClurg, Santa Ynez

Santa Ynez looks good this year! Don't sleep on the Pirates. It's not clear how they'll match up with a really deep Mountain League, but Santa Ynez has some DUDES. McClurg has put that program back on the map over the last decade with a string of eight-win seasons against some challenging odds. The work McClurg has done at his alma mater doesn't get enough recognition.

I don't know if the Pirates will have a strong season against a new league, but it wouldn't surprise me. St. Joseph's Pepe Villaseñor is also a prime candidate and I wouldn't be shocked to see Arroyo Grande have a strong season under Mike Hartman.

Preseason First Team Offense

Luke Gildred is the pick at quarterback, though the Santa Ynez offense doesn't rack up points like, for instance, St. Joseph. Again, Darian Mensah could be the First Team QB, he just doesn't have the track record as some of the other guys after starting about half a season a year ago after playing at San Luis Obispo in 2021.

St. Joseph's Carter Vargas and Malakai Langley are good picks for the running back spots, though it's not clear how they'll divide up the carries. Isaac Moran at Santa Ynez is a good two-way player that'll get carries this year. At fullback, Jabdiah Calderon at Santa Maria is a good choice.

Valley Christian Academy's 8-man team has Jacob Sanders, who played so well he made the 11-man All-Area Team.

St. Joseph's Erwin Taomi and Jorge Hernandez are First Team candidates at offensive line. Righetti's Matthew Graack is a lock on the All-Area team. Santa Ynez has Nick Crandall and Aidan Cintron who should be among the top offensive linemen in the area. Arroyo Grande has a pretty stacked offensive line as well, with Adam White, Jacob Garbiso, Atreyu Rivera-Lebed, Devin Lewis and Jeremy Tevillo. Santa Maria's Joe Villalovos and Angel Castillo are two key returners on the offensive line for the Saints.

Pioneer Valley's Dylan Pirkl and Cabrillo's Josh Zent are two under-the-radar players that could end up on the All-Area team later this year.

Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos is one of the top returners at receiver. He's a First Team All-Area lock at this spot. St. Joseph's Collin Faasse also has high expectations as a junior with the Knights. Rudy Elizondo had a surprisingly good season with nine touchdowns for Lompoc a year ago. He'll be good this year. Santa Ynez has a fantastic junior receiver in Daulton Beard.

For tight end, there's a clear choice: Santa Ynez senior Aidan Scott. He didn't catch a lot of balls last year, while starring at DE, but could see lots of targets this year.

Preseason First Team Defense

Righetti has a number of players who could end up with All-Area honors on defense. Jaden Styles has all the tools to wreak havoc on quarterbacks. Can he put together a big year? Perhaps. Ryan Lopez, Adrian Mondol and Brian Monighetti will be in the middle of the Warrior defense this year.

Lompoc has Michael Manzo coming back off a very strong sophomore season. He'll play some linebacker for the Braves this year after finishing second on the team in tackles last year. Nelson Maldonado is also one of the top returning players this year and led the Braves in tackles at defensive back. He'll also start at receiver.

Pioneer Valley's Adrian Mora isn't healthy to start the season but he's got some size and speed to make plays at linebacker and will also see time at running back. Keep an eye on him and teammate Andrew Eberhardt, a defensive back.

Nipomo has two standouts returning that could make either the First Team offense or defense once everything is all said and done. They are Gabe Evans and Gabe Sanchez, two linebacker/running back types that had strong seasons in '21. Expect their names to end up on the final All-Area teams in December.

St. Joseph's Marky Pullman is playing mike linebacker this year and he has some high expectations. He's a very strong candidate for a First Team All-Area nod.

Arroyo Grande's Koa Kopcho looked good for stretches last year and is back. The Eagles will also have Brandon Butler at defensive back. Those two players could earn All-Area honors after this season. Santa Ynez senior Nolan Oslin picked off five passes a year ago and should be making more plays in the secondary this fall. Santa Ynez' Cole Swain is another name to keep an eye on at linebacker. He'll also play running back for the Pirates.