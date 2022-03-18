Danny Duffy is staying close to home.

The 2007 Cabrillo High grad and Lompoc native has re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, returning to the team that traded for him last summer.

Duffy was acquired by Los Angeles in a trade last July, though he never pitched for the club after suffering an elbow injury.

The 33-year-old spent his entire 14-year professional career with the Kansas City Royals before the Dodgers traded a minor league prospect for the left-handed pitcher in the deal.

The Dodgers reported Friday that they agreed to terms with Duffy for the 2022 season with a club option for 2023. To make room for Duffy on the 40-man roster, the club placed pitcher Jimmy Nelson on the 60-day injured list. FanSided.com's Robert Murray reported Duffy's deal is worth $7 million, though it can grow to $10 million if Duffy pitches in 15 games and 15 innings this year.

Duffy has shown flashes of still being a reliable starting pitcher, though his durability has been an issue. Duffy pitched at a high level when he was healthy in 2021. He made 12 starts for the Royals a year ago and went 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. He struck out 65 in 61 innings in 2021, issuing 22 walks. He's struck out 1,048 batters in his career.

Last season, Duffy was eventually placed on the injured list with a forearm flexor strain in his throwing elbow before Los Angeles sent right-handed pitcher Zach Willeman to Kansas City in exchange for the injured lefty, hoping he'd be able to pitch in the postseason. Duffy was never healthy enough to pitch again in 2021, though.

Duffy's season was initially derailed in May with the throwing arm injury, though he did return in June to make five more appearances on the mound before returning to the injured list in July.

“Right now, I think he’s just trying to get back for later in the summer,” manager Dave Roberts told Dodger Insider Friday.

The former Conquistadore, who was selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2007 draft, spent his entire professional career with the Royals, going 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA over 11 seasons. Duffy underwent Tommy John surgery in 2012 and there were concerns he may need the elbow ligament replacement procedure again after this most recent injury, though it appears his camp has opted for the rehabilitation route.

Duffy turned 33 in December. His best professional season came in 2016, when he threw 179 2/3 innings with a 3.51 ERA. He struck out 188 batters that year and Kansas City signed him to a five-year, $65 million deal that offseason. According to Baseball-Reference, Duffy has earned over $72 million in his professional career before this most recent deal.

Duffy reportedly had interest from other MLB clubs, but opted to stay with Los Angeles.