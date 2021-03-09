Righetti High School's Conor Regan leads Long Island to win in debut

Conor Regan, a 2015 graduate of Righetti High, is now a grad transfer at Long Island University in New York.

The former Warrior quarterback started for the Sharks in their season-opening game against Bryant on Sunday and led the team to a win.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller was solid in the win, completing 18 of 24 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown. He didn't throw an interception.

Long Island held Bryant to just 263 yards of total offense as the Sharks won 24-19 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in New York. The win marks the first victory for LIU since transitioning to Division I competition at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Regan spent some time at Ventura College after graduating from Righetti in 2015. He then transferred to Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference and won the starting job there for a time.

He then entered the transfer portal and was looking for a spot before landing with LIU last year.

On Sunday, Regan completed nine passes to receiver Tosin Oyekanmi for 57 yards, while Davon Wells pulled down a 31-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

Regan earned his degree from Northern Colorado, an FCS school in the Big Sky Conference, and was there for three years. He spent two years at Ventura College.

“At first they didn’t have a scholarship for me,” Regan said of LIU last year. “Then, due to COVID-19, they didn’t have spring ball, there was more money available and they had a scholarship for me."

Regan red-shirted at Ventura his freshman year and red-shirted the 2018 season at Northern Colorado.