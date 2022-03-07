Monday's was a particularly special Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

Orcutt Academy's girls basketball team, which was the last area squad standing in the state playoffs, honored its five starters as junior Khaelii Robertson-Mack was named the Female Athlete of the Week.

Santa Ynez pitching ace Jackson Cloud, perhaps the area's top pitcher this spring, was named the Male Athlete of the Week, giving all the glory to his teammates who were on hand to see him win this individual honor.

Robertson-Mack helped power OA in state playoffs

Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb spoke about his five starters who were in attendance, including Robertson-Mack, Giselle Calderon, Devyn Kendrick, Chyanna Medina-Tell and Diaminsol Malicdem.

"I'm thankful you all let me be part of your journey," Robb told his players.

Robertson-Mack earned Female Athlete of the Week honors after averaging 15 points and 14 rebounds in three state playoff games.

The Spartans traveled nearly 1,500 miles for four games in eight days, starting with the Feb. 25 CIF Central Section Division 3 title game in Caruthers. The Spartans then earned the No. 15 seed in the CIF State Division 3 SoCal Regional and traveled to Inglewood where they beat second-seeded Lawndale. They then had to head to Indio two days later where they went and beat Shadow Hills handily.

The Spartans' state playoff run ended with a loss in Porterville on Saturday, when Robertson-Mack had nine points and 18 rebounds. Porterville was the CIF-CS Division 2 champ.

Robertson-Mack had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Shadow Hills and 13 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Lawndale.

"It's pretty amazing," she said of being named the Female Athlete of the Week at Monday's luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. "I've never gotten an award like this before. It's a first-time thing."

Robertson-Mack said she's known her teammates since they all started playing travel ball together when she was 11.

"Our chemistry has been there from the start," she said. "Being able to play with them at Orcutt Academy since transferring from Santa Maria has been fun. I'm glad I've got to play with Chayanna, my two-guard, and Giselle, my point guard forever."

Medina-Tell and Calderon will be graduating this spring. The Spartans should be strong again next year after finishing as runners-up in the CIF-CS Division 3 playoffs this year, with Robertson-Mack, Kendrick and Malicdem set to return.

Robertson-Mack also has plans for after college as she hopes to attend a Historically Black college and university and play basketball there.

"I would love to play basketball at an HBCU in the South, any HBCU in the South," she said when asked if she hopes to play at the next level. "I have family members that have graduated from HBCUs and they're all in the South."

Cloud is an ace

Cloud struck out eight and allowed just three hits in the March 4 win over Dos Pueblos as Santa Ynez beat the Chargers and their ace, Ryan Speshyok, a junior who throws 95 mph and has committed to Stanford. Santa Ynez won 3-0 as Cloud threw another complete game shutout.

"I know I've been having a pretty good season so far, but Athlete of the Week is a good accomplishment and honor," Cloud said. "Like I said, I wouldn't be here without my guys, my teammates. They supply the runs, they supply the defense. So, it's not like I'm striking everyone out. They're a huge part of it, so I'm thankful for them."

The Pirates are 8-3 on the season heading into Tuesday's game against Lompoc.

Cloud was pretty pleased to have beaten Speshyok, the reigning Channel League MVP who struck out 17 Santa Ynez batters in a single game last season.

"We played on the same club team until I was in the eighth grade, so we're really good friends," Cloud said of he and Speshyok. "It was friendly competition the whole entire game last week. He's a great hitter, too, so it was kind of nice in the first inning I struck him out and got him a little angry. Then I led off the second inning with a double. That got us a little momentum going."

"Speshyok is a great pitcher, he throws 95. I don't throw that hard," Cloud added. "I throw about 85. I locate, I throw unpredictable pitches in unpredictable counts. I command a curveball, slider, changeup, two-seam and four-seam fastball, so it seems to work out for me pretty well. We'll see how it goes the rest of the season."

Cloud is 4-0 on the season with a 0.52 ERA, striking out 36 batters in 27 innings and allowing just seven hits on the year. He hopes to pitch at the next level and is looking at Hancock, Cuesta or Westmont.

"I'll be keeping my options open," he said.

The Round Table will honor the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletes of the Year at its banquet in May and is reminding coaches and athletic directors to have their nominated athletes turn in the applications by March 31.