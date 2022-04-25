Area schools were thrilled to return from spring break with Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

Several dozen local student-athletes filled the room at Hancock College to celebrate their return as school years and athletic seasons will come to a close in a hurry.

There were five Athletes of the Week honored to make up for the lack of a luncheon on April 15, including the Santa Ynez beach volleyball tandem of Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile.

Coincidentally, Max Pecile, Gianna's brother, was also named a Male of the Week. Max Pecile, a Santa Ynez grad, is now a member of the Hancock College swim team. Pecile won a pair of events at the Western State Conference Finals Saturday as the Bulldog men's team finished in third place. He won the 100- and 200-yard backstroke events at the WSC Finals. He came in second in two more events, placed third in the 200 medley and fourth in the 400 medley relay and freestyle relay.

"We actually don't have a lot of sports in common, so it's pretty cool we get Athlete of the Week together because it's something we can both share in the sports world," Max Pecile said of he and his sister Gianna. "We both do two different sports."

When asked if Gianna Pecile ever did swimming, she said, "A little."

Before Max chimed in. "No, you never had a swim meet!" he said.

"We both have very different aspirations in the sports world," Gianna clarified.

Are the siblings competitive?

"Our family is very competitive," Gianna said.

"We're very competitive," Max butted in. "First to the table, first to eat their food. I feel like now we can push each other way more, not only in who can eat more food but who's the better athlete now."

Daniels and Miclat shine at county meet

Two athletes who starred at Saturday's Santa Barbara County Championships were also selected as Athletes of the Week. Righetti's Kendra Daniels helped the Warriors win the team title by accounting for 34 points. She ran a leg in the winning 4x100 relay, finished second in the 200-meter dash, won the high jump and took third in the long jump.

"It's really cool to find some success in track after coming in from just finishing my soccer season," Daniels said. "Having this experience, going to the bigger meets, it's all really cool. Winning county was great. We're a smaller team, compared to the boys team. It's surprising we're able to win by such a big margin."

Daniels said she likes the challenge perfecting her technique in the high jump.

"I just started learning it this year so it's all new," she said. "I like learning new stuff about it."

Daniels won the high jump at 5-feet, but is intent at hitting 5-4 before the season ends.

Lompoc junior Michael Miclat did pretty well at Saturday's county meet, too. Miclat, in fact, had a perfect weekend, winning all four events he competed in. Miclat helped the Braves win the 4x100 relay and set a county record time, then won the high jump, long jump and triple jump, racking up 40 points for Lompoc.

"It feels pretty good, it's always good to get some extra recognition," Miclat said. "I'm ready for the (Channel League Finals) on Wednesday. I'm a little nervous, sure, because I've got some big expectations. It should be competitive, it should be a good day."

Henrey wins again

Henrey and Gianna Pecile, who both played indoor volleyball, are helping the Pirates get their beach volleyball program off the ground. Santa Ynez is the only school in Northern Santa Barbara County to have a beach volleyball team, a sport that is quickly growing at the high school level. Henrey and Pecile finished second at the league tournament after helping the Pirates beat top-ranked San Marcos on April 12.

Henrey was one of the first Female Athlete of the Week winners during the school year when she won the award during the indoor volleyball season and is now the first two-time winner this school year.

"I prefer beach volleyball, but it's fun to win in both," Henrey said. Henrey is a blocker and Pecile is a defender in beach volleyball and in indoor Pecile is an outside hitter and Henrey is an opposite hitter.

"There are differences, but they're pretty similar," Henrey said of the two sports.

Righetti

Track and field coach Megan Cota brought a large contingent of her county champion girls team Monday, including Daniels and teammates Tai Felemi, Maraitzel Moreno-Gutierrez, Tyrah Streeter, Riley Allen, Emily Carpenter, Aurey Henry and Sienna Hernandez.

Righetti rolled to the county title with 132 team points. Felemi doubled in the throws, winning the shot put and discus and Moreno-Gutierrez won the 3,200 meters and came in the third in the 1,600. Allen was second in the 100 and third in the 200.

Hancock College

Softball coach Scia Maumausolo brought members from her high-powered team, including Ehysa Glidewell, Mya Mendoza and Abigail Salazar. The Bulldogs wrap up their season Tuesday with a 2:30 p.m. game against Moorpark, which is unbeaten in WSC play.

Chris Stevens introduced two players from his baseball team: Righetti grad Jake Steels, who's having a record-breaking season with Hancock, and Joey Freitas. Stevens noted that Steels has committed to play for Cal Poly next season and Freitas is deciding between two schools in Oregon.

Also from the Hancock College swim team were Jamilynn Allen, James Francisco, Julia Zimsen, Asa Marsalek, Blake Sampson and Pecile.

Hancock track standouts Reann Booker and Jan Gutierrez were also highlighted. Booker finished fourth in the 200 meters at the WSC prelims and was fifth in the 400. Gutierrez qualified for the SoCal regionals in the hammer and the javelin.

Santa Ynez

Athletic director Ashley Coelho brought the beach volleyball team, including Henrey and Pecile, Hannah Allen, Kaki Allen, Sadie Lishman and Cailin Glover in attendance. The Pirates are the only north county school with a beach volleyball team, though the sport is growing in the area.

Coelho also introduced two track standouts, Kate Mazza, who won four frosh/soph events at the county meet, and Gabriela Robles, who won the pole vault at the county meet.

Lompoc

Former Lompoc coach and athletic director Dick Barrett, now a Round Table board member, brought Miclat from the track and field team and Joseph Sprecher and Rudy Elizondo from the Lompoc baseball team. Sprecher, actually, is a member of both the baseball and track and field teams at Lompoc this spring. Elizondo, a junior, had a strong season at receiver for the LHS football team last spring.

Barrett also introduced swimmers Michelle Koga and Mark Ainsworth and tennis players Jasper Sandvoss and Isaiah Hilario.

Cabrillo

Assistant baseball coach Jonathan Osborne made an appearance for the Conquistadores, introducing two baseball standouts in Landon Mabery and Tanner Costa. The Conqs went 3-1 during the Central Coast Baseball Classic last week, with wins over Merced El Capitan, Farmersville and San Luis Obispo.

Osborne also introduced swimmers Vanessa Ramos, a senior captain, and Kierah James, another senior captain. Osborne also highlighted Ethan Stocker, a multi-sport athlete at CHS.

Pioneer Valley

Athletic director Anthony Morales brought four members from the Panthers' boys tennis team in Valentin Tello-Galindo, Victor Cambero, Osvaldo Perez, Omar Torres and Jarrett Sakesone.

Morales also highlighted the play of two baseball standouts, Luis Uriarte and Cesar Garcia Pantoja.

Valley Christian Academy

VCA softball coach Randy Stanford brought four players: Hannah McCoy, Alayna Kerley, Crystle Bracero and Lindsay Mikkelson.

The girls went to Panama for 10 days to do ministry work, returning over the weekend.