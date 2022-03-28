Hancock College freshman Madison Gamble is playing like one of the top two-way softball players in the Western State Conference.

Marc Westfall and Micah Thompson, two seniors at Santa Ynez High School, are playing like one of the better doubles tandems in the Channel League.

All three were honored as Athletes of the Week at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon held at Hancock College.

Gamble beat out a tough crowd to win the Female Athlete of the Week. The freshman catcher went 9-for-14 with six singles, two doubles and a triple last week. She scored five times and drove in two runs. The Righetti High grad is batting .418 on the season with a .512 on-base percentage. She's slugging .597 on the year.

Gamble has done all that while catching just about every inning this year and will catch all 48 games Hancock plays this season.

"It's a great honor, especially being a part of the Hancock College softball program," Gamble said of being named Athlete of the Week. "I couldn't do it without the support of coach Scia (Maumausolo) and coach Jay (Jason Contreras). This is the best team I've ever been a part of, we are bonded and we enjoy each game that we take the field together."

Gamble said being the only catcher on the team for 48 games is "tough."

"It's hard on my body, but the main thing is to spend time in the training room," Gamble said. "Maintaining my body allows me to stay healthy throughout the season. We're hoping to be WSC champs this year and go to the playoffs. I'll do whatever it takes to keep me in the game."

Gamble says she tries to take extra batting reps whenever she can, whether that's before practice or after practice or both before and after.

Westfall and Thompson went unbeaten at the Pete Brown First Serve Tournament at West Torrance High last week. They also won two sets against Bishop Diego. The Pirates entered the week with an 11-1 record and have their sights set on a playoff berth after beating Santa Barbara for the first time in school history. Santa Ynez is clearly the top team in Northern Santa Barbara County.

Westfall and Thompson hadn't really played doubles together before this season. They've formed a strong partnership, with Westfall dominating at the net and Thompson finding his groove as a baseline player.

"I am better at singles than doubles," Thompson said, "But that's mainly because I'm not as good at the net and I can play the point from the back of the court usually, if I'm by myself. Mark is really good at the net. So he creates a really good dynamic, especially when it's my serve game. I get to stay back the whole time and he can just kill it at the net."

"That's our main strategy, doing anything we can so I can be at the net," Westfall said. "Micah can really track down those hard corner shots and it gives me a good opening to hit it right back at the net."

On being named Athlete of the Week for Northern Santa Barbara County, Thompson said, "I feel honored. I was very surprised. I didn't know where I was going, then we came here and I feel very honored that I got the award."

Westfall said "I was just in class and I got a note and now I'm here, it wasn't expected at all, but I'm really glad we're being recognized for it."

Hancock

While athletic director Kim Ensing emceed Monday's luncheon, assistant coach Jason Contreras spoke for the Hancock softball team, highlighting the play of Gamble and her teammates, Abigail Salazar and Mya Mendoza.

Santa Ynez

In addition to the two tennis standouts, AD Ashley Coelho introduced some of her top track and field athletes: Dani Losson, Giszelle Hrehor, Zachary Liljenquist and Chase Sylvia. Hrehor is playing two sports this spring, as a thrower on the track team and a member of the softball team. She was also one of the Pirates' top basketball players this past winter.

Golf coach Sara Ovadia highlighted Brayden Mlodzik and Jackson St. Dennis.

Lompoc

Former Lompoc coach and athletic director Dick Barrett, now a board member for the Round Table, spoke for the Braves, introducing softball standouts Devonnah Montague and Cheyanne Cordova, track stars Mallory Branum and Michael Miclat and top golfer Isaac Velasquez.

Cabrillo

Activities director and boys volleyball coach Michelle Poquette was on hand for the Conquistadores, introducing a strong group of athletes, including distance runner Jacob Hinshaw, volleyball players Oscar Monroy, Tristan Beltran and Hunter Bonner, golfers Zachary and Luke Radabaugh and softball players Kenslee Martin and Kiera Howerton.

VCA

Randy Stanford is coaching the Lion softball team after a successful run during the girls basketball season. Stanford highlighted two of his top players, Juliza Evans and Olivia Uno.

Pioneer Valley

Anthony Morales and Marcus Guzman did another fantastic job of highlighting PVHS athletics. Morales is the AD and Guzman has coached both the girls and boys golf teams for the Panthers this year.

Guzman introduced his group of golfers competing in the Ocean League this year, led by James Torres, Michael Estrada, Juan Gallardo Valdovinos, Angel Sanchez, Tiel Ruiz-Santos and Roberto Morales.

Santa Maria

Dan Ellington brought along three coaches who are leading spring sports teams, track coach Jennifer Lambert, softball coach Greg Guerrero and swim coach Elliott Kaser.

Lambert spoke of thrower Jose Carreon and runner Aram Ramirez while Kaser highlighted Yosuni Rodriguez and Estefania Aguilera. Guerrero showed off two of his top softball players, Ahlexia Glidewell and Sofia Regalado.