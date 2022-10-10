Sydney Gills is the new Santa Ynez High School girls water polo program career goals record holder.
She has 173 after scoring 11 goals total, to go with eight steals and four assists, in Santa Ynez's games at the Arroyo Grande Tournament last weekend. Details on the Pirates' tournament record were unavailable at press time.
Earlier in the week, Gills scored on a five-meter penalty shot and made two steals in an 18-8 Santa Ynez win against Cabrillo Tuesday.
Gills is the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 8. Santa Maria junior Josue Elena is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week.
The Santa Maria junior quarterback threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints (3-5, 1-3) beat Cabrillo 40-13 in an Ocean League game at Huyck Friday night. The Saints gave second-year coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez his first league win at Santa Maria with the victory.
Santa Maria will host league rival San Luis Obispo in a 7 p.m. game this Friday night.
Cal Poly rally falls short
Collin Robbins kicked a 40-yard field goal with 1:27 to play, lifting Northern Arizona to a 31-29 victory over Cal Poly in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday afternoon inside Walkup Skydome on the Northern Arizona campus in Flagstaff.
The Lumberjacks moved to 2-4, 1-2. The Mustangs dropped to 1-4, 0-2.
Cal Poly led three times in the game, and went ahead on a 27-yard Jaden Ohlsen at the 4:18 mark of the fourth quarter. The Lumberjacks then drove 52 yards in eight plays to set up the game winner.
The Mustangs drove to the Lumberjacks 39 in the final seconds, but four incomplete passes sealed the win for Northern Arizona.
Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch completed 29 of his 51 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns. His Northern Arizona counterpart, RJ Martinez, connected on 31 of 45 attempts for 358 yards and three scores.
Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas caught eight passes for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Chris Coleman caught the other scoring pass from Brasch and finished with five catches for 118 yards. Freshman Bryson Allen also had five receptions.
Adam Garwood ran for 86 yards on 17 carries and scored Cal Poly's first touchdown.
Northern Arizona scored on Martinez touchdown passes to Draycen Hall (30 yards) and Jamal Glaspie (three yards) to take a 14-6 lead.
The Mustangs re-gained the lead with 14 unanswered points. Brasch hit Coleman for 34 yards down the right sideline then connected with Coleman again, this time for 23 yards and a touchdown to get Cal Poly within 14-13.
Cal Poly went ahead 20-14 when Brasch hit Cuevas over the middle in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:50 left in the first half. That was enough time for Northern Arizona to march 90 yards for a touchdown for the second time in the first half.
Martinez capped the drive with a one-yard dive over left guard, as Cal Poly's pre-halftime troubles continued. The Mustangs had been out-scored 56-7 in the first quarter and 80-21 in the first half in its first four games this year.
Martinez connected with Huxtoon Johnson for a 73-yard touchdown pass and a 28-20 Northern Arizona lead after the break. Brasch brought Cal Poly within 28-26 with a 31-yard pass over the middle to Cuevas midway through the fourth quarter.
Brian Dukes led Cal Poly's defense with 11 tackles, and David Meyer had 10. Drew Sulick and Elijah Ponder each had a quarterback sack for the Mustangs. Cal Poly's Dylan Wyatt made a tackle, forced a fumble and recovered the fumble on the same play.
Cal Poly will play another Big Sky road game this week, at Idaho State Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. Pacific time.
Hancock women's soccer team edges Moorpark
Cynthia Ramirez broke free on the right side at the 63:37 mark and scored the winning Hancock College goal, and the Bulldogs edged Moorpark 2-1 in a Western State Conference game at Hancock Friday.
The Bulldogs moved to 9-1-3, 4-1-0. The Raiders are 4-5-5, 3-2-0.
After the Ramirez goal, Ana Delgado and Jessica Gil helped the Hancock defense stave off the Moorpark attack to preserve the win.
The Raiders took just three shots, but one of them was a 30-yard Zoey Kuhn chip that went in at the 57:34 mark and tied the game for the Raiders. The Bulldogs took 11 shots.
Hancock led 1-0 at halftime. Hayde Gallardo knocked a header into the top left corner of the net to put the Bulldogs ahead at the 11:35 mark of the first half. Ramirez had the assist.
The Bulldogs will play a WSC game at 4 p.m. Friday at Oxnard.