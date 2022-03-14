It was a packed house at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon.
They got quite a show as two of the area's top track and field competitors were honored as Athletes of the Week.
St. Joseph sophomore Malakai Langley, the area's most promising sprinter, was named the Male Athlete of the Week after winning the 100-meter dash at the Central Coast Spring Classic held at Arroyo Grande High School. In his first run of the year, Langley hit an 11.16 to edge the field at the meet in an event that brought out some of the fastest athletes in the region.
Righetti senior Tai Felemi has had a spectacular start to her season, doubling in the discus and the shot put at the Atascadero Invitational on March 5, followed by a repeat performance with a double win with PRs at the Central Coast Classic meet last week. Felemi won the shot put with a PR of 35 feet, 2.5 inches, besting the second-place finisher by nearly four feet. She also won the discus at 111-9, another PR, edging teammate Aurey Henry by about 11 feet.
Both Langley and Felemi should compete for county championships later this spring.
"I felt good because (Lompoc's) Sheldon (Canley) and Joker (Dickerson) are pretty fast, so that was a good little matchup I had for my first track meet," Langley said, noting the two Lompoc football stars pushed him in Saturday's 100-meter event.
"I was a little disappointed with my time, but I'm still glad I came out in first place," Langley said. "I'm thinking under 11s, I would be blessed to have that, 100%."
Langley will run at the Maurice Greene Invitational this week in Thousand Oaks.
"I feel blessed and I'm excited to be named Athlete of the Week," Langley said. "I'm happy my people are here for me."
Felemi will also be competing at the Greene Invitational and should also compete at the West Coast Relays and the biggest meet of them all, the Arcadia Invitational, later this season.
"My goal in disc is to be hitting 120 (feet), I'm at 111 now and hopefully will get to 116 and get into Arcadia," Felemi said. "I had two days of practice before the season, I came out to my first meet and placed first in both."
Felemi is coached by Righetti's Toby Henry, whose daughter Aurey Henry is also one of Righetti's top throwers.
"She's my motivation, my support, my rock," Felemi said of Aurey. "She pushes me and helps me out."
Tai Felemi is the second great thrower of her siblings, following in her sister Tatianae's footsteps. Tai hopes to make Masters and perhaps the state meet this year.
Kiwanis All-Star game set for March 26
Gary Prober spoke at the Round Table on Monday to highlight the 30th annual Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular high school basketball event is set for March 26 at Nipomo High School.
Prober has put on the event since its inception and is excited it's back after a two-year hiatus.
The game pits the top seniors from San Luis Obispo County against those from Northern Santa Barbara County. The game is typically held at Hancock College, but will take place at Nipomo High as Joe White Memorial Gym is undergoing some repairs.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 7 p.m. There's also a slam dunk contest and a boys and girls 3-point shooting contest.
General admission is $8 and child/student tickets at $4.
For more information, contact (805) 254-1523.