After beating Nipomo on Monday, the Lompoc High baseball team scored another tournament win over a San Luis Obispo County team on Tuesday, beating Arroyo Grande 6-2.

The Braves are playing in Nipomo's spring tournament. They beat the host Titans 6-2 on Monday.

In Tuesday's win, Trevor Jure shut down the Eagle offense, throwing a complete game while not allowing a run. Jure was also solid in a near complete game win over Cabrillo on Friday.

Lompoc had 10 hits off three Arroyo Grande pitchers as Jure scattered eight hits over his seven innings of work.

The Lompoc offense was powered by Jordan Scott, who had a home run over the center field fence and added two doubles and a walk.

Trailing 1-0 entering the second inning, Jacob Escobedo hit a line drive double to left to set up Scott, who hit his home run to put the Braves ahead, 2-1.

Arroyo Grande scored one run in the first and one in the fifth.

Matthew Kovach went 2-for-2 with a run and a walk. Bridger Coleman went 2-for-3 with a run and Scott finished 3-for-3 with the two RBIs and two runs.

Jure struck out five.

Josiah Cabreros went 2-for-3 for the Eagles. Kaden Tynes had a hit and a run.

Lompoc is now 2-0 in the tournament. The game marked the second straight day that Lompoc starting pitchers went the distance. Brandon Brickey got the complete game win against Nipomo on Monday.

The Braves play Wednesday at Nipomo at 1 p.m. Their opponent had not been determined at press time.

Nipomo sweeps Bishop Montgomery

Arroyo Grande beat Torrance Bishop Montgomery 6-1 on Monday. Dunn beat Orcutt Academy 16-7 and Santa Maria lost to Watsonville St. Francis 13-0. Nipomo beat Bishop Montgomery 7-4 and 8-2 and Pioneer Valley beat St. Francis 3-2 on Tuesday.

In the 7-4 win over Bishop Montgomery, Wade Arkinson went 2-for-3 for Nipomo with three runs scored and a double. Cole Gilson drove in a pair of runs as Lukas Ward threw a complete game, with six strikeouts.

In the 8-2 win over the Knights, Nate Reese had two RBIs and three runs with a double. Arkinson went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and a triple. Junior Angelo Juarez threw a complete game with seven strikeouts, allowing just four hits and no earned runs.

Santa Ynez beats San Marcos

Owen Hunt went four innings and allowed four hits with two strikeouts for Santa Ynez.

Caleb Cassidy continued his torrid stretch by driving in two more runs and Adam Stephens also had an RBI for the Pirates.

Boys golf

Santa Barbara 424, Santa Ynez 428

The Pirates hosted the Dons for an 18-hole match at River Course at The Alisal Tuesday.

Thomas Macintosh of Santa Barbara was the medalist of the match with a 4-over par 76. Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez split their dual matches with each other this season, each beating the other at their opponent's home course.

The top scorers for the Pirates were Rye Winans (80), Owen Hirth (83), Brayden Mlodzik (87), Marcelo Andrade (87) and Jackson St. Denis (91).

Boys tennis

Santa Ynez clinches playoff berth

The Pirates clinched a playoff berth with a 14-4 win over Santa Barbara on their Senior Day Tuesday.

"We have 14 seniors on our team this year and we had an amazing day to finish off the regular season," coach Nate Thompson said. "Coach Justin Howe of Santa Barbara and the Dons players were gracious guests as we took a few moments to honor each senior before the match started. We ended up playing one of our best matches of the season as our doubles won 8 of 9 sets and all our singles players won two sets each."

The win over Santa Barbara means Santa Ynez finishes in third place in the Channel League with a 16-5 overall record and a 6-4 league record and automatically qualify for the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

"The first round of matches ended pretty close as we were only up 4-2 when our No.1 singles player, Noah Thompson, lost a marathon set in a tiebreak against Santa Barbara’s No.1, Max King," coach Nate Thompson said. "But Noah rebounded well and we took the next two rounds 5-1, 5-1 to finish with a 14-4 win."

In doubles, the Pirates' No.1 team of Luke Lockhart and Charlie Hoose were dominant in winning 6-1, 6-0, 6-1, and Santa Ynez' No. 2 team of Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad also swept their sets winning 6-0, 6-4, 7-6.

"I’m really proud of the character and work ethic of this team and so happy for them as they earned SY's first playoff berth since we joined the Channel League," Nate Thompson said.