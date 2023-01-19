The reserves did just fine.

On a night in which Orcutt Academy girls basketball coach Tom Robb, citing a busy week of games for his team, rested his starters, Orcutt registered a 60-30 non-league win against Coast Union at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site, Wednesday evening.

The Spartans moved to 15-3. The Broncos are 5-12.

Nicole Ante led three Spartans in double figures with 18 points. Emily Betts scored 11 and sank three 3-pointers. Ashley Barrientos scored 11 points.

Kristine Acasio buried two 3-pointers en route to scoring eight points.

Orcutt Academy will resume its Mountain League campaign Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against Nipomo at Lakeview, Orcutt's third game this week. The Spartans are in second place at 4-1 in the Mountain League behind St. Joseph. Nipomo is 14-3, 3-2.

Boys basketball

Santa Ynez 80, Bishop Diego 60

All five Santa Ynez starters scored in double figures, and the Pirates (14-3) beat the Cardinals (13-8) in a non-league game at Santa Ynez.

Caleb Cassidy registered a big double-double for the Pirates with 19 points and 23 rebounds. Jackson Ollenburger popped in a team high 24 points and had nine assists. Hale Durbiano scored 14 points, Jaiden Mendoza scored 11 and Landon Lassahn had 10.

Santa Ynez will resume its Ocean League campaign at San Luis Obispo Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The Pirates lead the league at 5-0.

Orcutt Academy 54, Coast Union 39

The Spartans (8-11) beat the Broncos (3-13) on Orcutt Academy's Senior Night in a non-league game at Lakeview Junior High School. Roman Torrez had 13 for the Spartans, Trenton Buzzard added nine and Isaiah Weichinger chipped in with eight.

Boys soccer

Morro Bay 3, St. Joseph 0

The Pirates knocked the Knights out of a share of first place in the Ocean League with a shutout win at Morro Bay.

Morro Bay moved to 3-5-1, 2-2-1. St. Joseph is 3-8-3, 2-1-3.

Arroyo Grande 2, San Luis Obispo 0

The Eagles (9-4-1, 4-1) moved into first place in the Mountain League with a road win against the Tigers (5-3-3, 1-1-1).

Boys wrestling

Lompoc 48, Santa Ynez 15

The Braves scored 30 points via five forfeit wins and beat the Pirates in an Ocean League match.

Three Lompoc wrestlers won on the mat. Angel Zarate at 138 pounds, Andy Rodriguez at 220 and Kaiden White at 287 all won by fall.

Santa Ynez's Santino Alvaro kept his impressive season rolling by winning by fall in the second round of his match at 132 pounds. Santa Ynez's other points came via a 4-2 decision for Ben Flores at 145 pounds and a win by third-round fall for Fernando Nunez at 160.

Girls wrestling

Lompoc 34, Santa Ynez 12

Leah Ortiz, at 133 pounds, Julie Gonzalez at 150 and Briauna Beck at 237 all won by fall, leading the Braves past the Pirates in an Ocean League match. Olivia Ruiz won by a 13-2 major decision at 139 pounds for Lompoc.

Sinai Lara, at 103 pounds, and Malia Ortiz, at 113, both won by fall for the Santa Ynez points. Lompoc garnered 12 points in forfeits.

Girls soccer

Nipomo 3, Pioneer Valley 1

The Titans (2-9-3, 1-1) earned their first Ocean League win of the season by beating the Panthers in a league game at Nipomo. Pioneer Valley is 1-15-1, 0-6.