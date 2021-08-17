2021 schedule: Santa Maria Aug. 20: vs. East Bakersfield Aug. 27: vs. San Marcos Sept. 10: @Santa Ynez Sept. 17: @Cabrillo Sept. 24: @Pioneer Valley Oct. 1: vs. San Luis Obispo* Oct. 8: vs. Mission Prep* Oct. 15: vs. Atascadero* Oct. 22: @Morro Bay* Oct. 29: @Templeton* Games start at 7 p.m. * - Ocean League games

After an up and down spring season where Santa Maria went 3-3, the Saints face a fall filled with unknowns.

There's a new coach at the helm, someone that has to plug an array of new players into key spots.

Still, the program is in much better shape than it was a decade ago.

Santa Maria went 3-3 in Dan Ellington's final season on Broadway. Ellington is now the school's athletic director.

Albert Mendoza has taken over the head coaching duties. He has gained plenty of experience at Santa Maria after serving as an assistant on the varsity team since 2017. Mendoza worked with the Saints’ lower levels in 2016.

Santa Maria opens its season Friday with a home game against East Bakersfield. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Quarterback battle

Mendoza, an off-campus coach who played football at Pioneer Valley High, says two players are in the mix to start at quarterback: Diego DeLeon and Anthony Rice.

Rice didn’t play football in the spring, instead focusing on baseball. David Placencia was also taking some preseason reps at quarterback, though he’s a standout receiver/defensive back.

“They’re moving me all over the field to see what I can do,” Placencia said. “I’m just trying to get the hang of every position they put me in. You might see me at quarterback.”

Placencia says he and most of his teammates haven’t taken time off after the spring season ended on April 23.

“It’s like it’s one season,” Placencia. “We’re just ready to get back to work.”

Nava, Castillo at RB

Jacob Nava played some running back in the spring and is expected to take over that role this fall. Alejandro Castillo played safety last season and will take some reps at running back.

“They’re both seniors so we’re expecting a lot from them,” Mendoza said.

Martinez on the mend

Nick Martinez had a breakout junior season in the spring, catching five touchdowns in four games before suffering a broken leg.

“He’s still working his way back to 100% but we’re expecting him for game one for sure,” Mendoza said.

Martinez said he suffered a broken fibula last spring.

“I’m doing good. It’s a little painful,” Martinez said. “I haven’t been running on it too much.”

The short turnaround from a spring season to a fall season is especially difficult for Martinez coming off a broken leg.

“It’s good to be back out here, but it’s hard being so soon,” Martinez said.

“I think he’s going to come back way stronger,” Placencia said of Martinez. “He’s building off what he did last season.”

Martinez will have some help at the receiver position this year as Placencia, Isaiah “Montana” Esquival, Ray Ramirez and sophomore Botros Akkari aim to step up.

Offensive line

Ellington worked extensively with the offensive linemen during his tenure with the Saints and Mendoza said the coaching staff is “losing a lot of experience,” with his departure.

“We’re returning our center, Larry Vea, and one of our guards, Salomon Gomez,” Mendoza said. “We’ve got a couple juniors coming up, they’re not really big but they’re athletic. We’ll be able to move and pull guys and get to the second level.”

Sal Gomez, the senior, will play at right guard this fall after starting at left guard in the spring. Mikey Velazquez is the big loss on the offensive line.

“As always, our goal is to win league,” Gomez said. “I feel with the squad we have, that’s realistic. The defensive and offensive lines have been putting in work. We’ve been trying to reach our goals.”

Gomez said Jose Carreon and Rafael Garnica are expected to fill big roles this season on the offensive line.

Defense looks strong

Mendoza said the defensive line will be the strength of the team, crediting coach Doniel Galloway for his work with that group.

Manny Correa leads the defensive line, along with Joseph Villalobos, Vea and Gomez.

“We’ve got a lot of depth there on defense,” Mendoza said. “Our defensive backs are going to be a strong group, too, with David Placencia, Alejandro Castillo and Joseph Galindo. The secondary will be strong.”

Mendoza said the linebackers are a little young and inexperienced, though Martinez will play there once he’s fully healthy.

“Nick will solidify us there,” the coach said. “Injuries hit us hard in the spring and we never really recovered.”

Gomez, the right guard who will play some defensive line, calls Angel Perez the “baddest dude on the team.”

“Last season, he was very disruptive on the defensive line and he made the offensive linemen work hard,” Gomez said of Perez. “When I’m playing offensive line, it’s clear he’s the person that makes everyone better. He makes me better going against him in practice.”

New Ocean League

The Ocean League is a bit different this fall after Pioneer Valley and Nipomo both moved up to the Ocean League and Templeton and San Luis Obispo have moved down.

The Saints will play league games against Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Atascadero and Mission Prep, all San Luis Obispo County foes.

"It's a good schedule for us," Mendoza said. "We have some strong non-league competition like Santa Ynez and Pioneer Valley is always an exciting game. In league, Mission Prep is going to be good. We have no idea about East Bakersfield, they have a brand new head coach. It's a good schedule with familiar teams."