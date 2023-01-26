Santa Ynez won seven of the eight matches that actually took place on the mat Wednesday night, but Santa Maria garnered enough points via forfeits to edge the Pirates 43-36 in a boys Mountain League match at Santa Ynez on the Pirates' Senior Night.

Santa Ynez honored seniors Alex DeLaCruz, Triston Lake and Anthony Escobar.

The Saints garnered 36 points in forfeits and moved to 6-0. Fernando Diaz won by fall in the first round at 120 pounds and earned the lone Santa Maria win in a match that took place.

Santa Ynez winners included Evan Gotschall by fall in the first round at 128 pounds; Santino Alvaro by first-round fall at 132; Ben Flores at 145 pounds by decision; Fernando Nunez at 160 pounds by decision; Lake at 182 pounds by first-round fall; Angel Gonzalez at 195 pounds by first-round fall; and DeLaCruz at heavyweight by third-round fall.

Santa Maria's Jesus Santiago at 106 pounds, Bryan San Juan at 113, Fernando Diaz at 120 pounds, Leonardo Mendoza at 138, Martin Ballestros at 152, Alex Iturbide at 170 and Angel Herrera at 220 all won by forfeit.

Santa Maria girls vs. Santa Ynez

The girls match at Santa Ynez was an exhibition match.

The Saints won six of the eight bouts. Santa Maria winners included Alina Bojorges, Alanis Cedeno (twice), Andrea Yulisa Salazar, Surray McNutt (twice) and Jennifer Jarquin, all by first-round fall.

Santa Ynez winners included Malia Ortiz and Hailee Taylor, both by first-round fall.

Righetti Saturday results

The Righetti girls wrestled at the Ayala Women's Wrestling Invitational at Chino Ayala High School, and the Righetti boys competed at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay High School.

Micaela Correa was the highest finisher for the Righetti girls. She finished fourth at 106 pounds. Annette Torres, eighth at 96 pounds, also had a top-eight finish.

Righetti's Jeremy Oani finished third at 106 pounds at the CIT Tournament. Jordan Isaako placed seventh at 220. Those two were the only Righetti top-eight finishers at the CIT.

Boys soccer

Pioneer Valley 2, Paso Robles 0

At Paso Robles, the Panthers (8-3-4, 6-2) turned the tables Wednesday night on the Bearcats (11-8-4, 3-4-2), who beat Pioneer Valley in the first round of Mountain League games.

Luis Cortes scored for the Panthers in the first half, and Caleb Toledo tallied in the second. Pioneer Valley will play at crosstown Santa Maria at 6 p.m. Friday night in another league game.

Girls basketball

Bob Jones Tournament

VCA 43, Cramerton Christian Academy 36

Down 15-6 going into the second quarter, the Lions made an adjustment in their match-up zone defense, held the Cramerton, North Carolina-based Crusaders to 21 points the rest of the way and won Valley Christian Academy's first game of the tournament at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

Katelynn Mikkelson led the Lions (10-10) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Carissa Maples scored 10 points and snared seven rebounds for VCA, and Sam Walker chipped in with seven points. Elle Mason scored six points and snared eight rebounds.

The Crusaders are 7-13.