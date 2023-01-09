The Santa Maria girls wrestling team struck gold at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay, winning the team title.
Santa Maria's Alanis Cedeno went unbeaten en route to winning the championship at 126 pounds. Saints Alina Bojorges (101 pounds), Natalia Castro (131) and Vanessa Zayas (137) all finished second.
Five other Santa Maria wrestlers finished in the top six and medaled. Levani Cedeno earned fourth place at 150 pounds. Brianna Martinez (150 pounds), Surray McNutt (143) and Jessica Velasquez (126) all finished fifth. Katherine Gomez (116) finished sixth.
Two Santa Ynez wrestlers medaled at the CIT event.
Hailee Taylor lost her first match at 139 pounds. Taylor made it to the medal rounds by winning her next three matches by fall. Taylor wrapped up a 4-1 day by pinning the same opponent she had lost to earlier. Taylor finished fifth.
Malia Ortiz finished 3-2 and wound up in sixth place at 113 pounds. All of Ortiz's wins came by fall.
Santa Ynez junior Kylie Franson went 1-2, with a second-round bye, at 133 pounds. Franson's win came by fall in the third period.
Righetti boys win at Redwood Invitational
Righetti's Jeremiah Villaros won the championship at 145 pounds, teammate Matthew Graack was second at 285 and the Warriors took the team title with 138.8 points to runner-up Bakersfield's 128.5 Saturday.
Righetti was without Jeremy Oani, who qualified for the 2022 state meet at 113 pounds, in this one. Cabrillo finished 22nd in the 27-team field with 38 points.
The top eight finishers in each weight class medaled. Villaros edged Porterville's Izaya Welsh 7-5 to win the title at 145 pounds.
Cabrillo's Aidan Higgs was the runner-up at 160 pounds, and the Conquistadores' Andrew Wallace placed fifth at 113.
Six Righetti wrestlers medaled, and 11 of the 14 scored points.
Righetti's Darrell Twisselman finished fourth at 220 pounds. Owen Hammel finished fifth at 160 pounds, Jordan Rochester placed fifth at 132 and Damian Meraz wound up eighth at 138.
St. Joseph boys
Knights senior Isaac Guerrero kept his big season at 170 pounds going with impressive showings at recent matches.
He helped lead St. Joseph to a 48-15 dual meet win against Santa Ynez last Wednesday. Guerrero won the championship at 170 pounds and was the middleweight MVP at The Bash Don Olson Memorial that took place in Farmersville Dec. 29 and 30. St. Joseph finished 12th out of 36 teams.
Four of Guerrero's teammates joined him in the top seven. Tanner Wood placed fourth at 182 pounds, Daniel Limon was fifth at 113, and Dominic Day (106 pounds) and Manuel Zepeda (182) both finished seventh.
Guerrero finished second at 170 pounds at The Apple Cider Individual Tournament at Watsonville Saturday. Other teammates who finished in the top seven included Aiden Martinez (fifth place at 134 pounds), Day (seventh at 106) and Zepeda (seventh at 182).