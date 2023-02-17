The Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Lompoc boys soccer teams all won in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section playoffs Thursday night and advanced to the semifinals.

No. 5 Santa Maria won 3-1 at No. 4 Arroyo Grande, and No. 6 Pioneer Valley won by the same score at No. 3 Tulare Mission Oak in Division 2. No. 16 Righetti won on the road for the second straight time, 2-0 at No. 9 Bakersfield South in Division 3 and No. 14 Lompoc won 2-1 at No. 11 Santa Ynez in Division 4.

Lompoc shook off an early Santa Ynez goal, by Erik Salinas with an assist from Tristan Amezcua, three minutes into the game. Jesus Hernandez, with an assist from Pablo Resendez, tied the game for the Braves with three minutes left in the first half. Juan Reyes scored the winning goal in the second half.

"It was a battle back and forth," said Lompoc coach Jaymo Baca. As far as who stood out for his team, "There are way too many guys to name, but Jimmy Villanueva was the MVP of the game," said Baca.

Lompoc will play at No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.

Luis Cortes scored two goals, and Sebastian Aquino tallied once for Pioneer Valley in the Panthers' win. No details on the other games were available.

Santa Maria turned the tables on Arroyo Grande after a 0-0 tie between the teams in a regular-season finale at Santa Maria, that was marred afterward by a melee involving the two teams and spectators, gave the visiting Eagles the Mountain League championship.

Santa Maria will host No. 8 Bakersfield Stockdale, which upset No. 1 Kerman 1-0 Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Division 2 semifinals. Pioneer Valley will host No. 10 Clovis East at the same time in the other Division 2 semi.

Clovis East nipped No. 15 San Luis Obispo 2-1. If Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley both win Tuesday night, Santa Maria will host the final either the following Friday or Saturday night, since each playoff game is played at the site of the higher seed.

No. 4 Delano Chavez defeated No. 12 Paso Robles 5-3 in a Division 3 quarterfinal, and No. 2 Rosamond edged No. 10 Morro Bay 2-1 in Division 5.

Baseball

Cabrillo 9, St. Joseph 3

Gage Mattis pitched a solid six innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits, as the Conquistadores beat the Knights Wednesday night in a non-league game at St. Joseph's Dave Brunell Field.

Cabrillo moved to 3-0.

Spencer Gallimore went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and scored a run for the Conqs. Cabrillo freshman Gabe Barazza went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, and junior Ray Hernandez had a hit and an RBI. Landon Mabery, Carson Heath, Blake Gregory and Thomas Kiesling each had a hit for the Conquistadores.

Gregory and Mabery scored three runs apiece, and Kiesling and Heath scored one each.

Baseball

Kerman 8, Righetti 7

The Lions (2-0) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh and tagged the Warriors (2-1) with their first loss of the year.

Brodie Miller went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs for the Warriors. Tobin Thomas went 2-for-3, Adrian Santini and Blake Thayer both went 2-for-4, and Ricky Smith was 2-for-5.

Beach volleyball

Santa Ynez 3, Santa Barbara 0

The Pirates swept the Dons in a non-league duel match that Santa Ynez hosted Wednesday.

All of the Pirates tandems won in three sets. Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile won 21-16, 15-21, 15-13 in the No. 1 match, Jaki Allen and Sadie Lishman won 21-18, 16-21 and 15-12 at No. 2, and Hannah Allen and Caitlin Glover rallied for a 20-22, 21-19, 15-9 win.

"The girls played aggressive, yet smart volleyball," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rodgers. "They did a great job of being patient with the process and capitalizing on opportunities when available."