Santa Maria Swim Club head Mike Ashmore makes his case for re-opening Paul Nelson Pool, offers to run programs to prevent closure
Santa Maria Swim Club head Mike Ashmore makes his case for re-opening Paul Nelson Pool, offers to run programs to prevent closure

Renovation work at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria is complete, but the facility is closed because of coronavirus precautions.

 Len Wood, Staff

Santa Maria city officials are planning to keep the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center closed until April of 2021, Santa Maria Swim Club head coach and general manager Mike Ashmore said this week.

If that happens, “After almost 100 years of offering swimming to the public, we’ll be out of business,” said Ashmore.

"I've already started seeing people emailing the city about (the use of of Paul Nelson Pool) being the only way to get exercise for their back injury, or it's the only place to get affordable swim lessons, especially on that side of town."   

He said the city wants to close the pool, which has been closed since January, as a cost cutting move.

The pool was originally closed for renovation but has remained shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been scheduled to re-open last April. 

Ashmore said the SMSC is a non-profit and, “We could run a lot of their programs for (the city),” at nominal cost, and large savings.

“The pool budget is listed at $1.1 million and change,” according to the city recreation and parks department, said Ashmore.

“According to the budget, $960,000 and change is allocated for salaries.”

Ashmore said, “A lot of (Paul Nelson pool) employees are not full time. We already run the masters swimming program at the pool, the lap swimming program.”

If the pool were to re-open, “We would not need lifeguards for those programs,” said Ashmore. “Because of our relationship with USA Swimming, our people are fully certified,” when it comes to lifeguard responsibilities.

“The only thing we couldn’t run is the public swimming program. According to the health guidelines, only one person is allowed per lane anyway," for social distancing purposes.

“The (County) health department will likely loosen some more restrictions soon, so more kids would be allowed in,” to Paul Nelson Pool, said Ashmore.

Josh Prenot, a silver medalist at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games, is an SMSC member.

So is Parker Reynolds, who was a double qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Trials. The pandemic caused officials to scrub the Trials and re-schedule the Olympics for Tokyo in 2021, though, because of the pandemic, it’s far from a certainty that the Games can take place even then.

“It’s not just our Olympians,” when it comes to the future of the SMSC, said Ashmore.

“We teach a lot of kids how to swim. Without (the SMSC) a lot of kids will be denied that chance.”

Ashmore said the Paul Nelson Pool truly is a regional draw.

“People from Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Nipomo come,” to use the pool, he said.

“Those people buy gas here, buy groceries here.”

“The pool in Santa Barbara has re-opened, they’ve re-opened in Carpinteria. Five Cities, San Luis Obispo are re-opening," said Ashmore.

“The Lompoc Aquatic Center is an indoor facility, so that’s an issue.”

Medical personnel have said the virus tends to thrive more indoors than outdoors.

Besides, Ashmore said, closure of the Paul Nelson Pool until April of next year would mean the city would work to maintain an empty pool.

“They still have to maintain the pool in order to have a product at the end of the closure,” said Ashmore.

“They’re going to have to put chemicals in the pool.” Besides, “If you leave the pool empty, the plaster will fall off the walls,” said Ashmore.

“Why not have someone in charge who knows how to run it? If Paul Nelson Pool is unavailable, a lot of kids (who want to swim) will have no place to go.”

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

