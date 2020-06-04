Santa Maria Swim Club head Mike Ashmore makes his case for re-opening Paul Nelson Pool, offers to run programs to prevent closure

Santa Maria city officials are planning to keep the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center closed until April of 2021, Santa Maria Swim Club head coach and general manager Mike Ashmore said this week.

If that happens, “After almost 100 years of offering swimming to the public, we’ll be out of business,” said Ashmore.

"I've already started seeing people emailing the city about (the use of of Paul Nelson Pool) being the only way to get exercise for their back injury, or it's the only place to get affordable swim lessons, especially on that side of town."

He said the city wants to close the pool, which has been closed since January, as a cost cutting move.

The pool was originally closed for renovation but has remained shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been scheduled to re-open last April.

Ashmore said the SMSC is a non-profit and, “We could run a lot of their programs for (the city),” at nominal cost, and large savings.

“The pool budget is listed at $1.1 million and change,” according to the city recreation and parks department, said Ashmore.

“According to the budget, $960,000 and change is allocated for salaries.”

Ashmore said, “A lot of (Paul Nelson pool) employees are not full time. We already run the masters swimming program at the pool, the lap swimming program.”

If the pool were to re-open, “We would not need lifeguards for those programs,” said Ashmore. “Because of our relationship with USA Swimming, our people are fully certified,” when it comes to lifeguard responsibilities.