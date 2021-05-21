It was a nice and easy week of voting. Not too much drama and some new winners.

Santa Maria freshman Cesar Garcia, a newcomer on the Saints baseball team, earned the male Athlete of the Week award as St. Joseph tennis standout Michahjuliana (MJ) Lundberg cruised to the female Athlete of the Week award.

Garcia earned a nomination after hitting two home runs for the Saints, including a grand slam. Garcia hit a two-run home run in a 12-0 win over Mission Prep on May 12 and the grand slam, as he finished with five RBIs, in a 9-6 win over the Royals on May 15.

Garcia won the male Athlete of the Week award with 301 total votes. St. Joseph basketball's Sam Bazunga had 251 total votes to finish in second place. Tyler Hamilton, an Arroyo Grande baseball star, was third with 217 votes and Lompoc track and field standout Cailin Daniels had 114 votes to finish in fourth place.

Bazunga had a productive week, scoring in double-digits in every game as the Knights went 5-0. He had 14 points and nine boards against Bishop Diego on May 10 and 13 points against Atascadero on May 11. He added 15 against Arroyo Grande on May 13 and 18 points and seven rebounds against the Eagles on May 14. Bazunga closed out the week with his best game, with 24 points and 16 boards against Taft.

Lundberg won the female Athlete of the Week award with 475 total votes. Santa Maria softball ace Ahlexia Glidewell was second with 322 total votes and Righetti track superstar Reann Booker was third with 242 votes. Santa Ynez tennis singles player Kaitlyn Thompson was fourth with 233 votes.

The St. Joseph tennis star rolled to the Mountain League singles title on Saturday. She won all her sets while dropping just on game to win the singles crown.

Glidewell earned two wins over Orcutt Academy last week. On May 15, she allowed just four hits in a shutout over the Spartans in a 2-0 win. On May 12, Glidewell earned the win in a 17-5 victory.

Booker earned her nod after a big day at the county championships last Saturday. Booker helped the Warriors win the 4x100 and 4x400 relays before she won the open 400-meter run and the 200.

Thompson dropped just two games in a 15-3 win over Diamond Bar in a wild card win on May 11. She then won once at No. 1 singles in the Pirates' playoff loss to Ventura Foothill Tech, winning one of the Pirates' three points.

The Santa Maria Times thanks all its readers for voting once again this week and is grateful to have a community that helps support the area's students. Coaches and athletic directors can nominate Athlete of the Week candidates from schools in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties each week. Submissions are needed by Monday evening and can be sent to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.