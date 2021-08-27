The first winner of the fall has been decided.

Santa Maria's Jacob Nava is the Player of the Week to open the 2021 fall football season.

Nava earned the honor after landing more than a third of all votes cast over the last week.

Nava had received 876 votes when the Santa Maria Times polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday. A total of 2,379 votes were cast throughout the week across the Times' three websites: santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.

Nava's total edged the second-place finisher, Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes, who received 688 total votes.

Nipomo's Gabe Sanchez was third with 512 total votes. Lompoc's Deville "Joker" Dickerson was fourth with 170 total votes and Mission Prep's Jack Susank was fifth with 133 total votes.

Four of the week's five nominees were instrumental in their teams scoring season-opening victories, including Nava. The Santa Maria running back/linebacker did just all he could as Saints eked out a 3-0 win over East Bakersfield on Aug. 20. Nava led the team in rushing and tackling and blocked the potential game-tying field goal. Nava had 11 tackles and 58 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Dickerson's performance in a 48-27 win over Paso Robles was jaw-dropping. The senior Idaho State commit started his final season at LHS with a game-opening kick return touchdown. He also returned a punt for a touchdown and caught a pair of touchdown passes.

Sanchez intercepted a Santa Ynez pass with less than two minutes remaining to seal the Titans' 21-16 win over the Pirates.

Susank, the Mission Prep senior, powered the Royals to a 49-7 win over Brentwood, scoring two rushing touchdowns and totaling 174 yards on the ground. He also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and intercepted a pass. He went 7-for-7 on point-after tries.

Though Arroyo Grande was routed by Bakersfield Frontier, Tynes did what he could for the Eagles. He was the team's leading rusher and tackler and also blocked a field goal while recording a sack.

The Times thanks those who voted and participated in this week's contest. Check back next week for another edition of the Player of the Week.

