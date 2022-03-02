Santa Maria's Karlos Balderas is on the brink of his 2022 debut.

It's just taken a bit longer than expected.

Balderas, 25, will fight in Fresno Friday night on a highly-anticipated card that features other Central California boxing stars.

The bout was originally scheduled for Feb. 5, but Balderas contracted COVID-19 in early January and was taken off the card. Then Jose Pedraza, one of the event’s headliners, also contracted COVID-19 and the card was pushed back to March 4 and Balderas was added back to the event.

The top-billed fighters held a final press conference Wednesday afternoon at the DoubleTree in Fresno.

Pedraza, who's from Puerto Rico, will take on Jose Ramirez, an Avenal native with a huge following in the Central Valley, in the main event. Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. will make his professional debut in a scheduled six-round heavyweight bout against Allen Melson, from Gadsen, Ala.

The Save Mart Center, on the campus of Fresno State, will host the event.

Balderas, Ramirez and Torrez all competed in the Olympics for the United States.

Balderas (11-1, 10 KOs) fought in the lightweight competition at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) competed in the London Games in 2012. Torrez, a 22-year-old southpaw, won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games competing in the super heavyweight division.

Balderas's opponent was changed this week. At press time, Balderas was set to fight Aelio Mesquita, a 30-year-old from Guaruja, Brazil. Mesquita is 20-6-1 in his career with 18 KOs. Balderas has a slight size advantage, listed at 5-foot-9 with a 73-inch reach with Mesquita listed at 5-8 with 70-inch reach.

"(It's an honor) to be fighting next to two Olympians," Balderas said at Wednesday's press conference. "I'm fighting close to home, this is the closest I've fought to home in a minute. One of my last fights was all the way in Oklahoma.

“I'm feeling good, this is a big opportunity for me to shine and just do what I do — have fun and steal the show."

Though this is Balderas's first fight of the year, that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy. It will be his third fight in the last seven months after not fighting at all in 2020 and taking most of 2021 off amid the coronavirus pandemic. Balderas said moving to Los Angeles and training under Buddy McGirt has been the biggest change for him since his 2019 knockout defeat to Rene Tellez Giron.

"Buddy is on my (butt) every day and it's for sure a different (type of) training," Balderas said. "When I took that loss in 2019, a lot of people wanted to brush me aside because they knew the talent that I had."

When asked if 2022 was the year to take his career to the next level, Balderas said "Yes, it's my year to come up and become a title contender. We have a great division at 130 (pounds) and my talent is up there with all the champions up there. You'll see by the end of the year where I'm at."

After losing to Tellez Giron in December of 2019, Balderas didn't fight until August of 2021, beating Fidel Cervantes via TKO in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Balderas then scored a TKO win over Julio Cortez in Las Vegas in November. The last time Balderas fought in California was in the loss to Tellez Giron.

Friday night's bout will be broadcast on ESPN+. The broadcast is slated to start at 4:15 p.m.

The Ramirez vs. Pedraza bout headlines a card that also includes featherweight contender Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) against Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder, the debut of Torrez Jr., Gabriel Flores Jr. (20-1, 7 KOs) coming back in a 10-round junior lightweight matchup against Abraham Montoya (20-2-1, 14 KOs), lightweight prospect Charlie Sheehy (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder, 6-foot-9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder and middleweight prospect Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (5-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Tickets to the fight start at $33 before fees.