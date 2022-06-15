The honors keep rolling in for Santa Ynez ace Jackson Cloud.

The right-hander was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 6 team after his stellar senior season with the Pirates.

Cloud is the lone player from Northern Santa Barbara County to earn All-CIF recognition.

The only other player from all of Santa Barbara County to earn All-CIF Southern Section honors is San Marcos senior Chase Hoover, who's signed to play for TCU. Hoover is on the All-CIF Division 4 team.

Cloud was, perhaps, the most dominant pitcher in Northern Santa Barbara County during the 2022 season and definitely one of the best two-way players.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound righty was downright dominant on the mound, going 9-1 with a 1.04 ERA. He set a school record with 130 strikeouts. He threw three complete games and totaled 94 2/3 innings on the season. He allowed just 43 hits in that span and 14 earned runs. He struck out nearly 100 more batters than he walked, issuing just 33 free bases on the year.

Hitters batted just .129 against Cloud on the season.

Could wasn't just the Pirates' top pitcher this past season, though. Oh no. He was arguably also the Pirates' top hitter. Cloud batted .395 on the season with 32 hits in 29 games. He had 21 runs, 25 RBIs, nine doubles and a home run.

He had a .524 on-base percentage, drawing 19 walks while striking out just 16 times. Cloud was third on the team with a .543 slugging percentage and was second with 1.067 OPS.

Cloud was also lights out in the playoffs as the Pirates made the CIF-SS Division 6 semifinals. In a 10-inning, 1-0 loss to eventual champion Estancia in those semis, Cloud threw 7 1/3 innings and struck out 13 batters, allowing just one hit. Cloud threw a complete game and struck out eight in a 7-1 win over Chino in the second round of the playoffs, allowing five hits.

The right-hander also threw six shutout innings against Foothill Tech in the first round of the playoffs, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

Cloud certainly throws his best in big games.

In a Channel League battle, Cloud went toe-to-toe with San Marcos' Hoover, with the Royals edging the Pirates 1-0 in nine innings. Cloud struck out seven and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings as Hoover struck out 10 and allowed one hit in five innings.

Cloud also threw a shutout against Dos Pueblos ace Ryan Speyshock, a Stanford commit, in a 3-0 win in March. Cloud struck out eight and allowed just three hits while the Pirates tagged Speshyock for three earned runs on four hits in five innings. Cloud also doubled off Speshyock in that game.

Estancia beat Anaheim to win the CIF-SS Div. 6 title and sophomore Andrew Mits was named the Division 6 Player of the Year. Estancia coach Nate Goellrich was named the Div. 6 Coach of the Year.