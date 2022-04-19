The Santa Ynez High School beach volleyball team beat Ventura and San Marcos last week.
The Pirates defeated Ventura 3-0 in a league dual hosted by Santa Ynez on April 14.
“Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile have really stepped up their game, playing some impressive volleyball," said coach Melissa Rogers. "They dominated at the 1s winning 21-10, 21-6. After a slow start and a few adjustments, Kaki Allen and Sadie Lishman took care of business at the 2s, winning 14-21, 21-17, 15-4."
In the 3s position, Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover won 22-24, 21-4, 15-11.
This came after the Pirates upset top-ranked San Marcos on April 12.
“The girls played with grit and their hard work paid off. San Marcos is a great ball control team that plays solid defense," Rogers said. "Putting balls away against them is a grind and steady transition play is required to earn points. The girls did a great job of controlling the ball and capitalizing on opportunities when available."
Allen and Glover set the tone with a 21-16, 21-15 win at the 3s. At the 2s, Allen and Lishman lost 20-22, 10-21. The dual came down to the 1s match with Henrey and Pecile winning 21-19, 21-15.
Boys golf
Santa Ynez 224, Lompoc 286
Lompoc hosted Santa Ynez for a nine-hole match at La Purisima on April 14 and Santa Ynez freshman Cody Armenta and sophomore Marcelo Andrade were co-medalists of the match each shooting 6-over par 42.
Brayden Mlodzik (43), Jackson St. Denis (45) and Jaxon Hurnblad (52) were the other scorers for the Pirates.
Lompoc was led by Lawson Mendez (52), Kellon Flaherty (55), Brayden Flaherty (62), Isaac Velasquez (53) and Tryston Rubio (64).
Swimming
Santa Ynez competed at Dos Pueblos on April 14 and the Pirate girls varsity team lost 125-51 and the boys lost 113-66.
Santa Ynez did have some first-place finishers.
In the girls 200IM, Tabitha Pearigen set an automatic CIF qualification time (2:16.52) and in the girls 100 backstroke she won at 1:06.11.
In the boys 100 breaststroke, Addison Hawkins won in 1:05.33 and Zackery Bennett won the boys diving competition.
The Pirates were set to compete at Santa Barbara on April 20.