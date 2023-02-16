This CIF Central Section boys basketball playoff game between two area teams went to Santa Ynez.

Jackson Ollenburger and Caleb Cassidy both notched double-doubles, and the No. 5 Pirates beat No. 12 Righetti 57-51 at Santa Ynez Wednesday night in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. Ollenburger scored 19 points and snared 11 rebounds. Cassidy scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Landon Lassahn scored 18 points and had seven rebounds for Santa Ynez, which will play at No. 4 Bakersfield West Friday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

In other Division 3 action, No. 2 Bakersfield Independence defeated No. 15 Atascadero 58-53. No. 7 Lompoc will play at Independence in another 6 p.m. Friday night quarterfinal game.

Division 1

No. 8 Mission Prep beat No. 9 Fresno Bullard 66-50 and will play at No. 1 Clovis West Friday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. No. 3 St. Joseph will host No. 6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial at the same time.

San Joaquin Memorial defeated No. 11 Clovis East 70-47 in the first round. St. Joseph drew a first-round bye.

Division 2

Arroyo Grande 70, Fresno Roosevelt 51

The No. 2 Eagles fended off the No. 15 Roughriders on Wednesday.

Noah Morris had 18 points, Adam Silman added 14 and George Keskinov added 12 in Arroyo Grande’s win. The Eagles will host No. 7 Liberty on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Division 4

Nipomo 72, Fresno Christian 62

The No. 5 Titans defeated the No. 12 Eagles in a first-round game at Nipomo.

Lucca Hart had a big game for Nipomo, racking up 29 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Josh Atkinson put in 17 points for the Titans, and Joe Calales had 16.

Aiden Millwee and Louis Monroe scored 22 and 17 points respectively for Fresno Christian. Nipomo will host No. 13 Templeton, which routed No. 4 Delano Chavez 85-43 in the first round, Friday night at 6 p.m.

Division 5

Porterville Granite Hills 60, Santa Maria 54

The No. 15 Saints gave it a run against the No. 2 Grizzlies but fell short in a first-round game at Granite Hills.

With the Grizzlies ahead 56-54 with 33 seconds left, the Saints had the ball but lost it on a traveling call. Santa Maria was forced to foul, and the Grizzlies made their free throws to salt away the win.

Senior guard Jorge Adame led Santa Maria with 14 points and eight rebounds, and point guard Tony Morales put in 14 points and snared five rebounds. Fritz Columnas scored nine points, all on three-pointers.

Division 6

Taft 73, Orcutt Academy 45

The No. 1 Wildcats defeated the No. 16 Spartans in a first-round game at Taft.