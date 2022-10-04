Landon Lassahn tossed in four goals and Cristian Sotelo scored three times as Santa Ynez racked up a 13-5 win at home in a non-league game against Cabrillo Monday.
These teams often competed against each other for the Los Padres League title when their programs were members of the CIF Southern Section. With the move to the Central Section this year, Santa Ynez (9-6, 6-1) competes in the Mountain League and Cabrillo is in the Ocean League.
Santa Ynez goalkeeper Hale Durbiano racked up eight saves, six steals and three assists Monday. Zack Bennett, Cooper Haws, Logan Woodall, Barrett Johnson, Mason Murphy and Colton Paulson scored a goal apiece for the Pirates.
Girls golf
Santa Ynez 272, Righetti 276
Medalist Mackenzie Phelan shot a 46 and led the Pirates to a non-league win against the Warriors. Golfers played nine holes at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.
Katherine Becerra shot a 51 for the Pirates. Sierra Freedman (52), Addison West (54) and Savannah Hudley (69) followed for Santa Ynez.
Adrena Longoria led the Warriors with a 51. Grace Minetti (52), Sophia Flaa (54), Ari Martinez (56) and Brooke Montano (63) rounded out the Righetti scoring.
Cross Country
Ocean League Mid-Season Meet
Brooke Phelan was the top Santa Ynez finisher at the league mid-season meet at the Fairbanks Course across from Cuesta College last Saturday.
Phelan finished 15th in 23 minutes, 49.72 seconds over the 5K course to lead the Santa Ynez girls. With three runners, the Pirates could not field a scoring team.
Santa Ynez's Malia Ortiz and Natalie Parker finished 28th and 29th respectively in the girls race.
The Santa Ynez boys team finished ninth in a nine-team field with 246 points. Ricardo Carmona led the Pirates with a 42nd-place finish.
Nathan Fletcher (47th), Gael Torres (50th), Ilan Torres (52nd) and Cole Snodgrass (55th) rounded out the Pirates scoring.