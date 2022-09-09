Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria.

Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.

The Pirates are now 3-0. They'll start Mountain League play next Friday with a home game against Mission Prep (1-2). Santa Maria is now 2-2. The Saints will host Atascadero Friday to open up Ocean League play.

McClurg's Pirates started the year with a 35-0 win over Atascadero and then throttled Morro Bay 59-19. Morro Bay and Atascadero are both Ocean League teams. Santa Maria figures to be competitive with both Morro Bay and Atascadero in league play, hence a 21-0 win over the Saints was probably closer than expected.

Mendoza-Gutierrez saw some things to like from his Saints Friday, but the bad out-weighed the good in the end.

Santa Maria, actually, put up lots of resistance against Santa Ynez.

The Pirates took their opening possession into scoring range, but the Saints defense stiffened and Aiden Tapia missed a 33-yard field goal try.

Santa Ynez finally put points on the board when senior quarterback Luke Gildred found senior tight end Aidan Scott in the end zone for a 19-yard scoring strike.

The Saints drove down and had a first-and-goal from the 9, but sophomore Adrian Pasos was intercepted by Nolan Oslin on a pass in the back of the end zone to end a possible scoring drive.

Cole Swain's 1-yard touchdown run put the Pirates up 14-0. The score came after a good Gildred punt pinned the Saints inside their own 5. The Saints then had a three-and-out and a short punt to set up the Pirates with good field position at the Santa Maria 24.

Aidan Scott caught a pass and then rumbled inside the 1, setting up Swain's run.

Santa Maria used its short, quick passing game led by Josue Elena to drive through the Santa Ynez defense. Elena lofted a pass to Juan Rico near the left front pylon in the end zone. It appeared Rico dragged his foot while catching the pass, but he was ruled out of bounds. The Saints fumbled on the next play and Swain recovered the loose ball.

The Pirates led 14-0 at half as Santa Maria's Felipe Ramirez-Suarez made a huge play, tackling Scott near the Saints' 10 on a 45-yard catch-and-run as time expired in the first half. It appeared for a moment that Scott was off to the races for a touchdown on the final play of the half, but Ramirez-Suarez swooped in and made the play.

Gildred linked up with Daulton Beard, a 6-foot-3 junior receiver, on a 68-yard touchdown in the third quarter to seal the win. On this play, Botros Akkari blitzed off the edge and smacked Gildred right as he lofted a deep ball to Beard over the middle. Single coverage was no match for the tall wideout, who waited for the ball, caught it and cruised into the end zone.

Gildred threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns for Santa Ynez. Elena was efficient and effective for Santa Maria, completing 18 of 29 passes for 168 yards. Jabdiel Calderon was productive on the ground for Santa Maria, rushing 19 times for 63 yards. Beard finished with seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Scott had 107 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Scott also had two sacks and Oslin intercepted two passes for Santa Ynez.

It was Military Appreciate Night at Santa Maria High. Veterans and those currently enlisted were given free admission. The Saints wore their patriotic uniforms with stars and stripes while the Pirates players all had American flag towels. Members from Santa Maria's Band of Brothers served as the color guard.