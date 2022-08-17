Santa Ynez was close to winning a league championship in 2021. The Pirates went 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the Pacific View League, a 25-19 loss to eventual champ Buena the only thing in their way.

What will 2022 look like for the Santa Ynez football team? Well, quite a bit different. The Pirates have seven new opponents on their schedule and will play in a new league and an entirely new section.

Santa Ynez, now a member of the Mountain League, moved to the CIF Central Section, joining Cabrillo and Lompoc in a move out of the CIF Southern Section.

Santa Ynez hosts Atascadero Friday night at 7 p.m. in their season opener. They then have a bye on Aug. 26 before hosting Morro Bay on Sept. 2 and playing at Santa Maria on Sept. 9. The Pirates host Mission Prep in a Mountain League game on Sept. 16 and play at Righetti in another league game on Sept. 23. They then host St. Joseph on Sept. 30 and play at Nipomo Oct. 7. They wrap up the regular season with league games against Paso Robles (home), Arroyo Grande (away) and Lompoc (away). All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

McClurg likes new setup

Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg seems to like the new setup, being a part of the Central Coast Athletic Association with schools in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County, teams Santa Ynez is familiar with after spending years in the Northern League and Los Padres League.

All of the Pirates' regular season opponents are in Northern Santa Barbara County or San Luis Obispo County.

How does Santa Ynez fit in with the league teams, Mission Prep, Righetti, St. Joseph, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Lompoc?

"I'll be honest, I don't know," McClurg said. "I know St. Joe's is loaded and Lompoc, AG, Paso, Mission and Righetti are tough. St. Joseph and us will have similar roster sizes but they'll be much bigger. Other schools will have bigger rosters than us.

"The good thing is that you can only play 11-on-11. I know our kids will show up and compete, that's all you can ask."

McClurg said when asked to sum up this year's group: "I think they're ready. We haven't had any issues with effort, showing up. Their commitment level has been high. Their effort has been high. I'm still waiting for this group to really bond and start playing for each other. That's really the key, especially when you're at a small school. That's how you beat teams you shouldn't beat."

McClurg and his staff have been working nearly every day for this season since February.

"These guys are pretty familiar with themselves," McClurg said.

Greg Gandolfo is back running the offense while Jason Finley (WRs), Mike Smith (RBs) and Chase Gauthier (OL) are assisting on that side of the ball. McClurg is the defensive coordinator while Tony Armenta (DL), Sean Foy (LB) and Oscar Andrade (DB) round out the defensive coaching staff.

Offense is loaded

"We return a ton on offense," McClurg said. "We lose some starters on offense, but most of those guys were rotators. We're going to miss Tyler Gregg, he was very dynamic in what he did. Cash and Canyon (McClurg) started on offense, but they rotated. They were good role players. We bring back Daulton Beard, Aidan Scott, Dylan Peters, Nolan Oslin."

Beard is one of the top returning receivers for the Pirates. Scott is a standout tight end/defensive end and Peters plays receiver. Oslin is a defensive back and receiver.

The Pirates also, of course, return starting quarterback Luke Gildred.

Gildred threw for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games last season. He also led the Pirates with 428 rushing yards, adding three more touchdowns. Gildred has gained a reputation of a tough, smart football player who can also sling the ball all over the field.

Isaac Moran was the second-leading rusher for the Pirates, just under 400 yards on the season.

"Luke and I last year, we had a little competition going," Moran said. "We wanted to see who finished the season with more rushing yards and, yeah, last year he got it. This year, though, I'm looking to be the leading rusher."

Nick Crandall is one of the top returning offensive linemen.

"We're pretty solid, we've got a lot of returning guys," Crandall said, mentioning Tomas Rodriguez, Aidan Cintron and Joey Garcia. "We've all played with each other for a few years now and we've all got each others' backs. We've bonded so I think things are going to be pretty smooth."

Moran said of playing in a new league and a new section: "It's going to be exciting going up against some new competition. We're going to take it week-by-week and trust in each other and trust in our coaches. We're happy for the competition."

Defense has new pieces

Moran will be in the middle of the Santa Ynez defense at linebacker after the Pirates lose Mikey Gills and Tanner Padfield, the top tackles from 2021, to graduation.

"The coaches have been doing a good job of putting the right people in the right spots," Moran, who will play linebacker and running back, said. "People are filling in for what we lost. Mikey Gills and Tanner Padfield were great, but I feel confident in our coaching staff putting together a new linebacker corps."

The Pirates run an odd front base defense.

Aidan Scott, Nick Crandall, Isaiah Castro and Jose Gonzalez are on the defensive line while Moran, Cole Swain, Dallas DeForest, Kaleb Neary and Ben Flores will play at linebacker. The defensive backs are Nolan Oslin, Dylan Peters, Andrew Davies and Ryder McClurg.