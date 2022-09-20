The Santa Ynez boys water polo team responded to what coach Jake Kalkowski described as "A difficult week for the entire team," by beating Malibu 16-1 in a non-league game at Santa Ynez on Sept. 15.
"Malibu is a very well-coached team, and to hold them to one goal is a great accomplishment," Kalkowski said.
"(For our players) to show up like they did meant a lot to all of us."
Landon Lassahn tossed in seven goals for the Pirates. Goalkeeper Hale Durbiano made 12 saves and had three assists.
Logan Woodall and Cristian Sotelo scored two goals apiece for the Pirates. Zack Bennett, Cooper Haws, Anthony Orozco, Ernie Suarez and Bennett Thorne all had one.
Girls tennis
Coach Jennifer Rasmussen's Santa Ynez squad rolled to a pair of Mountain League wins at home, beating Paso Robles 8-1 Sept. 15 after defeating St. Joseph by the same score Sept. 13.
Pirates singles players Emma Sell, Morea Naretto, Keegan Withrow, Natalie O'Shaughnessy and Lily Mazza dropped a combined five games against Paso Robles. Naretto, at No. 2 singles, and Mazza, at No. 6, both won 6-0, 6-0.
Withrow and O'Shaughnessy, Sell and Brooklyn Ricci, and Brielle Sarloos and Kate Mazza combined for a doubles win each.
Sell rallied from 0-3 down to win in three sets, 6-4, 1-6 (11-9) in the No. 1 singles match in Santa Ynez's match against St. Joseph.
Allie Linane, at No. 3, Withrow at No. 4, O'Shaughnessy at No. 5 and Kate Mazza at No. 6 also won in singles for the Pirates.
Sell and Linane, at No. 1, Withrow and O'Shaughnessy, at No. 2, and Ricci and Kate Mazza, at No. 3, racked up a Santa Ynez doubles sweep. Ricci and Mazza won their match 6-0.
Alina Morales, at No. 2, won in straight sets at No. 2 singles to give the Knights their point.
Girls golf
Santa Ynez followed up a sixth-place finish at Mountain League Tournament No. 3 at Cypress Ridge in Arroyo Grande Monday by beating Bishop Diego 262-341 in a non-league dual match on the par 37 front nine at the Santa Barbara Golf Club Sept. 13.
Santa Ynez's Mackenzie Phelan was the medalist Tuesday. She shot a 43. Sierra Freedman, with a season best 47, Addison West, 49, Katherine Becerra, personal best 57, and Kacy Caplan, with a 66, followed for the Pirates.
Delaney Ball led the Cardinals with a 53.
The host Eagles won the Mountain League No. 3 Tournament Monday. They shot a team total of 384 over 18 holes at their home Cypress Ridge course.
Sisters Bella and Gigi Gunayson led Arroyo Grande to the win. Both sisters shot an even-par 72.
Santa Ynez shot a team score of 546 in its sixth-place finish in a seven-team field. Phelan led the Pirates with a 92.
West, with a season low 96, Freedman with a 99, also a season low, Becerra with a personal best 121 and Caplan, at 138, followed for Santa Ynez.
Cross Country
The Orcutt Academy girls squad finished third in a 10-team field at the 34th annual Ojai Invitational at the Lake Casitas course in Ojai Saturday.
Sophie Ramirez of Cabrillo was the top area individual. She finished third in a time of 20 minutes, 33.77 seconds on the three-mile course.
Sophia Rubalcaba led Orcutt Academy with a 15th-place finish. Devyn Kendrick (21st), Isabella Trenado (27th), Rylie Allen (29th) and Peyton Miya (30th) were the other scoring Spartans runners.
Runner-up Brinley Ewen led San Luis Obispo to the team title. The Tigers scored 31 points.
Orcutt Academy scored 95 points. Arroyo Grande finished fifth with 144, Nipomo was sixth with 157 and Cabrillo was seventh with 161. Scarlett Laurent, in 12th place, was the first Arroyo Grande runner home. Kate Barnett, in 13th, led Nipomo.
Milo Skapinsky led a 1-2-3 sweep for the victorious San Luis Obispo boys. The Tigers scored a nearly perfect 16 points. Skapinsky ran the three-mile course in 15:18.65.
Arroyo Grande finished fifth in the 14-team field with 150 points. Pioneer Valley was sixth with 156, Orcutt Academy wound up 10th with 281 and Nipomo was 13th with 362.
Team leaders for area teams included Juan Santiago for Pioneer Valley (11th place), Nick York for Arroyo Grande (22nd), Alex Ante for Orcutt Academy (31st) and Regan Holland for Nipomo (78th).