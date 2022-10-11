The Santa Ynez girls tennis team capped off a 2-0 week by tagging Lompoc (12-2) with just its second loss of the season Monday.
The Pirates beat the Braves 6-3 in a non-league match at Santa Ynez. The Pirates have lost just twice themselves, both times to Mountain League front-runner San Luis Obispo.
At press time, Lompoc (12-0 Ocean League) had clinched at least a share of the league title.
Santa Ynez wrapped up the match Thursday in the singles portion by going 5-1 in singles matches. Santa Ynez's Emma Sell rallied for a 5-7, 7-5 (10-4) win over Lompoc's Vera Ortiz in a tight No. 1 singles match.
Pirates Natalie O'Shaughnessey, Lily Mazza, Brielle Saarloos and Kate Mazza all won in straight sets. O'Shaughnessey defeated Lompoc's Gabi Arias 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 match. The loss was the first for Arias in singles this season.
Rianna Stouppe, at No. 2, gave the Braves their lone singles point. Stouppe won the first set 6-0. Keegan Withrow, Santa Ynez's No. 2, retired in the second set. It was not clear why at press time.
Saarloos and Kate Mazza teamed for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles for the Pirates. Stouppe and Soukup, at No. 2, and Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco, at No. 3, gave the Braves their doubles points.
Santa Ynez 7, St. Joseph 2 (Oct. 6)
With the match stretching into darkness, the Santa Ynez girls tennis team scored a 7-2 Mountain League tennis win against St. Joseph. The match finished under the lights at Santa Ynez.
"It was a great day of matches today," said Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen. "The scores don't represent how close the entire match was."
Santa Ynez led 4-2 after singles play. Since neither team had clinched the match at that point, the doubles went to a full best-of-three sets. In the Central Section format, coaches have the option of going to an eight-game pro set format for doubles if one team has clinched the match by scoring five points in singles.
St. Joseph No. 1 singles player Remy Waldron won the lone three-set match of the day 6-4, 5-7 (10-8).
Santa Ynez singles players Keegan Withrow, Natalie O'Shaughnessey, Lily Mazza and Brielle Saarloos all won in straight sets. Mazza and Saarloos each won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Mikaleigh Doughrthy, at No. 3, gave St. Joseph a singles point with a win in the No. 3 match.
Withrow and O-Shaughnessey teamed up for a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Saarloos and Kate Mazza pulled out a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win at No. 2. Paige Halme and Boorklyn Ricci won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 for the Pirates.
Lompoc 8, Morro Bay 1 (Oct. 6)
The Braves (12-1, 12-0) remained unbeaten in Ocean League matches and clinched at least a tie for the league title by winning handily at Morro Bay.
Lompoc wrapped up the match in the singles portion by winning five matches. The Braves doubles teams swept 8-4, 8-1, 8-0.
Girls golf
Mountain League Tournament No. 7 (Oct. 11)
In the final league tournament before the Mountain League qualifier for CIF Central Section Tournaments, league-leader Arroyo Grande rolled to the team title. The Eagles shot a team score of 403.
Medalist Bella Gunasayan led Arroyo Grande to the team title. Gunasayan shot a 3 over par 75 for the 18 holes.
St. Joseph was the team runner-up at 482. San Luis Obispo (491), Atascadero (521), Santa Ynez (523), Righetti (531) and Paso Robles (557) followed. The fifth-place finish for Santa Ynez was the best for the Pirates in a league tournament this year.
Mackenzie Phelan has been the top Santa Ynez golfer this year, and she led the Pirates Tuesday with a 41-41 for an 18-hole score of 82.
Teammates following were Sierra Freedman (94), Addison West (103), Katherine Becerra (113) and Kacy Caplan (131). Freedman shot her season-best round.
Mountain League Tournament No. 6 (Oct. 6)
Mackenzie Phelan led the Pirates with a 90 in this league tourney at San Luis Obispo Country Club. The Pirates came in seventh in a seven-team field with a team score of 546.
Arroyo Grande won the tourney with a team score of 393. San Luis Obispo was the runner-up at 448. St. Joseph (481), Atascadero (507), Paso Robles (510), Righetti (540) and Santa Ynez (546) followed.
Sofia Pierson of San Luis Obispo was the medalist with a 73.
Behind Phelan, Sierra Freedman (101), Addison West (106), Katherine Becerra (112) and Savannah Hudley (137) followed for the Pirates.
Girls volleyball
Templeton 3, Santa Ynez 1 (Oct. 6)
Casey Murry racked up 41 kills and 21 digs, and the Eagles (10-14, 5-5) beat the Pirates (10-14, 4-5) in a close Mountain League match at Santa Ynez. Set scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Kaidyn Woolf amassed 23 assists and 19 digs for the Eagles. Gianna Pecile had a match-high 16 kills for the Pirates.
Lucia Barroso smacked 10 kills, and the Eagles amassed 41 as a team. Bradee Breckenridge served four aces for the Eagles, and Hannah Allen served three for Santa Ynez. Allen made a match-high 23 digs.
In other Mountain League matches, league leader San Luis Obispo swept Cabrillo 3-0 and Paso Robles swept Arroyo Grande by the same score.