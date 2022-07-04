The Santa Ynez Valley Mustang 10U All-Star team won its section tournament this past weekend in Newbury Park.
The team won all four of its games.
On Friday, Santa Ynez defeated tournament host Newbury Park 13-4. Then, on Saturday, they won 25-0 against Ojai and earned the No. 1 seed.
On Sunday morning, the team beat Santa Susanna 14-1 in the semifinals. Santa Ynez then defeated Westlake by a score of 7-4 in the championship game.
Santa Ynez advances to the region tournament this weekend in Camarillo. Its first game will be Friday at 5 p.m. against Hart. Santa Ynez will play again at 11 a.m. on Saturday against Camarillo.
The players on the 10U team are Cooper Pickavet, Levi Blankenship, Jameson Romero, Cole Long, Noah Johnston, Mateo Palacios, Alex Arriaga, Jonah Roberts, Kelton Lemon, Warren Crowley, Blake Ullman and Trigg Oliver. They are coached by Cody Ullman, Kyle Oliver, Reid Johnston and Nick Blankenship.
The Santa Ynez Valley Pony 14U All-Star team also competed this past weekend in the section tournament at Newbury Park. The team did not win its tournament and their season is now over. The players on the 14U team are Cade Branquinho, Tate Rossler, Elijah Roberts, Jonas Martin, Erik Thompson, Luke Church, Dylan Zepeda, Jack Campbell, Danny Callahan, Adrian Merritt, Deagan Johnson, Cole Church and Caden Palmer.
They are coached by Josh Roberts, Phil Martin and Sam Palmer.