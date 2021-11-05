Cash McClurg is the third Santa Ynez Pirate to win the Player of the Week award.

McClurg took this honor this week after earning his nomination with an impressive game against San Marcos on Oct. 29.

McClurg rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown to help the Pirates end their regular season with an 8-2 record. McClurg's teammates, quarterback Luke Gildred and kicker Leo Valencia, have also won the Player of the Week award. They're the only players outside of the Santa Maria Valley to take the honor this season.

McClurg edged St. Joseph's Makai Sat, who finished in second place after powering the Knights in their 26-7 win over rival Righetti. McClurg finished with 770 total votes to Sat's 649. There were 2,125 votes cast across the Santa Maria Times' three websites from Tuesday to Friday. McClurg received 37% of the votes.

Valley Christian Academy fullback Josiah Heller finished in third place with 323 total votes, followed by Righetti's Ryan Boivin in fourth place. Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes, Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr., St. Joseph's Carter Vargas and Travis Royal also were nominated this week.

Every school in the Santa Maria Valley has had a Player of the Week winner. Righetti has three, with Braden Claborn, Elias Martinez and Boivin winning the award earlier this season. Santa Maria's Jacob Nava took the honor after the first week of the season after a win over East Bakersfield. Valley Christian's Jacob Sanders won the award as did Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller. Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava was also voted Player of the Week.

Canley Jr. earned another nomination after he scored three different ways in Lompoc's 60-7 win over Dos Pueblos and scored four total touchdowns on Oct. 29. He ran for a score, caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception 60 yards for another score. He had 99 yards on 11 carries and 87 yards on three catches.

Tynes rushed for 152 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles' 62-35 win over Paso Robles to clinch a share of the Mountain League title.

Heller needed only two carries to score two touchdowns in the 75-14 win over Maricopa. He finished 71 yards with two touchdowns and also made two tackles on defense.

Royal had two interceptions to help lead St. Joseph's dominant defensive performance against Righetti. It was Royal's second two-interception game of the season after he had one against Arroyo Grande.

Vargas rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns as Sat had a big hand in the St. Joseph offensive success on the ground, opening up big holes on the offensive line. Sat also played on the defensive line.

Boivin had Righeti's lone touchdown and worked some out of the wildcat to lead the offense.

