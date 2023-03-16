The Cal Poly football program added a local recruit to its signing class when standout Santa Ynez High School senior tight end Aidan Scott signed with Cal Poly Wednesday.
Scott and senior teammates Luke Gildred, a quarterback, and Nick Crandall, an offensive lineman, all signed with four-year schools at a signing ceremony for the three Wednesday at Santa Ynez. Gildred signed with NCAA Division 3 Claremont-McKenna and Crandall signed with NAIA College of Idaho.
All three were mainstays for coach Josh McClurg's Santa Ynez team last season, though Scott missed five games with an injury.
Scott said, "I was talking to a few other schools besides Cal Poly but I got injured during the season, and the others fell off. Cal Poly stayed in contact with me. The coaching staff was in contact with me the entire season."
Scott played in six games last season, making 18 catches for a total of 381 yards and two touchdowns.
With Cal Poly a short drive away from Santa Ynez, Scott has been to the Cal Poly campus multiple times and, "It's a beautiful campus," said Scott.
Scott said that he had not gotten any kind of scholarship package or financial aid from Cal Poly, though he said his status was that of a recruit, not a walk-on.
"I haven't been officially admitted to the school, so I'll have to wait until I'm officially admitted to see about any kind of financial aid," Scott said.
When it comes to whether he is likely to get playing time right away or red-shirt his freshman year, "I think I do have a chance to break onto (the active roster), but I'll take any opportunity I can get," said Scott.
Scott said he will major in business administration at Cal Poly.
Gildred said he had been in contact with some Ivy League schools, among others, but, "Academically, athletically, location-wise and with the coaching staff, Claremont-McKenna is just an ideal situation for me all around.
"It's about two-and-a-half hours from home," said Gildred. "It's about 40 minutes from skiing, 40 minutes from the beach, 40 minutes from downtown Los Angeles. The location is perfect.
"I really like the offense they run," said Gildred. "It's designed to get the best from their players. They run a lot of different stuff, and it's pretty cool."
Besides, the Claremont-McKenna campus "is beautiful," said Gildred.
The timing of the Claremont-McKenna offer was another plus for Gildred. "They made me an offer in July," before his senior year started, said Gildred.
"The FCS schools I was talking to wanted to see film of my senior year, and I got hurt partway through the season so (the timing of the Claremont-McKenna offer) was a blessing," said Gildred.
Playing through an injury part of the season, Gildred still threw for 2,598 yards. He completed 181 of his 284 passes, with 24 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. Gildred played in all 11 Santa Ynez games.
His favorite target was junior Daulton Beard, who was a top receiver in the area last year. Beard pulled in 77 passes, for 1.272 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Gildred said, "Being Division III, Claremont-McKenna can't offer athletic scholarships, but they did give me some financial aid."
He said whatever football situation he will find himself in at the school, be it on the active roster or red-shirting his freshman year, "I'm just going to go in and try hard to compete, work in the weight room, learn the playbook."
Gildred will major in neuroscience at Claremont-McKenna.
Crandall said he talked with a few other schools in addition to College of Idaho but when he went to visit College of Idaho last January, with the campus under a light dusting of snow, "It felt like home."
Besides, "With the financial package they were able to offer me, it was kind of a no-brainer," to go with College of Idaho, Crandall said.
Crandall said, "I'm not sure," whether or not he will likely play right away at College of Idaho but if he does red-shirt, "I'll take that year as a year to grow, get bigger."
He said he is undecided on a major.
On defense, Crandall, with 12 solo stops and 43 assists at defensive end, was third on the Santa Ynez team in tackles last season.