Santa Ynez teams had mixed results during a busy week of area sports action.

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team (8-8-1) rebounded for a 1-0 non-league win at Santa Ynez against Dunn (3-3-2) in a rivalry game between the two nearby schools in the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday night after losing 2-1 to Righetti Friday night at home in a showdown for first place in the Ocean League.

The Santa Ynez basketball teams went down against San Luis Obispo. The San Luis Obispo boys won 63-51, and the San Luis Obispo girls won 61-16. The San Luis Obispo girls beat Santa Ynez 2-1 in a Mountain League soccer game at San Luis Obispo.

Spencer Silverman connected with Aiden Tapia for the only goal, and Santa Ynez edged Dunn Saturday night. Alex Kobayashi and Rafael Beleski backed up Pirates goalkeeper Ivan Guerrero as the Santa Ynez defense earned a shutout.

"We may have lost against Righetti last night, but we most definitely did not quit tonight," Guerrero said after the Pirates beat the Earwigs. "We used last night's loss against Righetti as a motivation to beat the Dunn School tonight. We showed we are physically and mentally ready for the rest of the season."

Righetti 2, Santa Ynez 1

Tapia scored on a penalty kick, but the Pirates couldn't overcome a 2-0 deficit and the Warriors moved to the top of the Ocean League standings by themselves Friday night. Righetti (7-4-5, 5-1-1) played to a 1-1 tie at league rival Templeton (7-3-3, 1-1-3) the next day.

Boys basketball

San Luis Obispo 63, Santa Ynez 51

In a match-up at San Luis Obispo between the top two teams in the Ocean League Friday night, the Tigers (15-7, 6-1) got the best of the Pirates (14-4, 5-1). Landan Lassahn led Santa Ynez with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Santa Maria 68, Paso Robles 42

Jorge Adame scored 17 points and snared 11 rebounds, and the Saints (12-9, 4-3) beat the Bearcats (4-15, 1-5) at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym as the Saints finished the first half of their Ocean League season.

Jacob Cabrera racked up 10 points and five rebounds for the Saints. John Lupercio chipped in with nine points on three 3-pointers, and Fritz Columnas buried two 3's en route to scoring eight points.

Lompoc 80, Pioneer Valley 57

The Braves beat the Panthers in a Mountain League game on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion to finish the first half of their Mountain League campaign and moved to 9-9, 3-4.

Jacob Manzo led the Braves with 21 points. Lorenzo Martinez scored 19. The Panthers dropped to 1-20, 0-7.

Righetti 51, Cabrillo 45

The Warriors won at Cabrillo to finish the first half of their Mountain League season 10-9, 4-3. The Conquistadores dropped to 2-14, 1-5. Yash Patel led Righetti with 19 points and eight rebounds as Terry Butler added 17 points, five boards and three steals. Xavier Hin had a solid all-around game, leading the team with eight assists while adding five points and three steals.

Nipomo 64, Orcutt Academy 43

The Titans (11-10, 4-2) cruised past the Spartans (8-12, 0-6) in an Ocean League game at Nipomo.

Girls basketball

Lompoc 44, Pioneer Valley 32

Makayla Figuereo scored 13 points and made four steals, and Tara Terrones had 12 points and seven rebounds as the Braves (8-12, 5-2) finished the first half of their Ocean League schedule with a win on the road.

Kylie Garcia gave Lompoc a solid all-around game, with nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Cierra Bailey chipped in with seven rebounds.

San Luis Obispo 61, Santa Ynez 16

Helina Pecile scored five points for the Pirates, who went down hard against the Ocean League co-leaders (10-11, 6-1) at home.

Santa Ynez is 7-13, 1-5.

Paso Robles 44, Santa Maria 37

The Bearcats (13-8, 6-1) stayed in a first-place tie in the Ocean League and knocked the Saints (16-5, 5-2) out of a share of first place with a win at Paso Robles.

Orcutt Academy 51, Nipomo 45

Elizabeth Johnson dropped in 24 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, and the Spartans beat the Titans in a low-scoring Mountain League game at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site.

Ashley Barrientos buried a key 3-point shot for the Spartans in the fourth quarter and helped them seal the win by scoring a two-point basket with 10 seconds left. Khaelii Robertson scored eight points and had eight rebounds for the Spartans. Devyn Kendrick chipped in with five assists, five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Besides her scoring and rebounding, Johnson blocked two shots, had two assists and made three steals.

The Spartans held Nipomo season scoring leader Makennah Simonson, who averages 15.6 points a game, to nine points. Kayden Sanders led Nipomo with 18 points.

Orcutt Academy moved to 16-3, 5-1. Nipomo is 14-4, 3-3.

Righetti 55, Cabrillo 34

The Warriors moved to 12-8, 4-3 with a Mountain League win at home against the Conquistadores (9-10, 1-5).

Boys soccer

St. Joseph 2, Orcutt Academy 0

The Knights (4-8-3, 3-1-3) stayed in the thick of the Ocean League race with a win at Rice Ranch Park, the home site for the Spartans (1-10-0, 0-5).

Pioneer Valley 4, Lompoc 1

The Panthers stayed near the top of the Mountain League standings with a win against the Braves (5-7-2, 2-4-2) at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

Angelo Nunez scored the Lompoc goal on a corner kick from Mark Salazar. Lompoc goalkeeper Christian Stallworth kept the Braves in contention.

Santa Maria 1, Atascadero 0

The Saints (11-7, 4-2) scored a Mountain League win on the road against the Greyhounds (3-10-2, 0-6-1). Santa Maria was scheduled to play at San Luis Obispo Monday night in a Mountain League makeup game.

Paso Robles 2, Cabrillo 0

The Bearcats (11-6-4, 3-2-2) beat the Conquistadores (2-11-1, 1-5) in a Saturday Mountain League game at Cabrillo.

Girls soccer

San Luis Obispo 2, Santa Ynez 1

Lauren Chirgwin scored the goal, and Kiera Hazard had the assist for the Pirates (3-6-1, 1-3-1) who lost a close Mountain League game at San Luis Obispo (9-3-2, 3-21). Santa Ynez goalkeeper Devyn Hazard kept the Pirates close by making six saves.

Pioneer Valley 4, Orcutt Academy 2

Yoceline Mendez scored two goals, Camila Echevarria racked up a goal and three assists, and the Panthers (2-15-1, 1-6) beat the Spartans (8-4-2, 2-3) at Pioneer Valley for their first Ocean League win.

Juliana Real scored a Pioneer Valley goal, and Isabella Diaz had an assist. Sydney Madison and Trinity Jones tallied for Orcutt Academy, and Eva LaMarca had an assist for the Spartans.

Cabrillo 2, Santa Maria 1

The Conquistadores (5-10-1, 2-2) edged the Saints (3-2-5, 0-3-3) in a Mountain League game at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.

Nipomo 2, Mission Prep 0

The Titans (3-10-3, 2-2) scored a goal in each half Saturday and picked up their second Ocean League win in their last three games by beating the Royals at Mission Prep in a makeup of an earlier rained out scheduled game.

Alicia Diaz and Maribel Mendoza scored a goal apiece for Nipomo. Ximena Hinojosa-Perez had an assist.