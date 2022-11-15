After 39 matches, including seven playoff contests, the season is over for the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team.
The Pirates lost 3-0 to Visalia Central Valley Christian in the CIF State Division 4 SoCal Regional semifinals. CVC won 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20.
The Pirates won playoff games against Reedley, Bakersfield Garces and Mission Prep to make the CIF Central Section Division 3 final. There, the Pirates fell to Kingsburg 3-0.
Santa Ynez, though, was selected for the state playoffs. They won their first state match 3-0 against Lake Balboa Birmingham on Nov. 8. They then won at home against Ojai Nordhoff, sweeping 3-0. That put them up against CVC on Saturday. CVC was set to play at Pacifica Palisades Palisades Tuesday in the regional final.
The Pirates finished 20-19 overall this year after going 6-8 in the Mountain League. This is the first season Santa Ynez athletic programs are in the CIF Central Section after spending decades in the CIF Southern Section.
Santa Ynez senior Gianna Pecile was the powerhouse behind the Pirates' run in the state playoffs. She had seven kills, seven digs and an ace against Birmingham. She then added 11 kills, six digs and an ace against Nordhoff.
In the season finale, Pecile had eight kills and five digs.
Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said that Pecile set the school record for most digs in a season with 424.
Boys water polo
Arroyo Grande wins Division 1 water polo championship
The Arroyo Grande boys water polo team played to its seeding Saturday night. As a result the Eagles are CIF Central Section Division 1 champions.
The top-seeded Eagles overcame a slow start and rode a big second quarter on offense and a steady defense throughout to beat No. 2 Clovis North 12-7 in the Division 1 championship game at Arroyo Grande Saturday evening.
"Defense has been our team's biggest strength all season," said Arroyo Grande's Zachary Whitfield after his team out-scored Clovis North 11-5 after the Broncos took a 2-1 lead into the second quarter.
Arroyo Grande, which rolled to the Mountain League championship and will play in the regional tournament, is 26-6. The Broncos are 18-11. They won the Tri-River League championship.
The Eagles will host Atherton Sacred Heart Prep (21-6) in the first round Northern California Regional Playoffs Tuesday night. That game will be the second half of a doubleheader. The Arroyo Grande girls will go against Leland at 5 p.m. in the first game, in the first round of the Northern Cal regional.
"When these guys play the way they can, they're pretty tough to beat," Arroyo Grande coach Russell Peterson said after he, the rest of the Eagles coaching staff and the Arroyo Grande players took a celebratory dip in the pool shortly after the boys Division 1 title game ended Saturday night.
"They out-executed every team we played in the playoffs on offense and on defense. This is a tremendous group of young men. I'm very proud of them."
Whitfield and Lucas Anderson scored four goals apiece for Arroyo Grande. Jacob Timmer scored twice, and Carson Waldram and Jackson Capra tossed in a goal apiece. Eagles goalkeeper Aidan Fitzpatrick, with 12 saves, came up big for Arroyo Grande.
Roman Saroyan led the Broncos with a game high five goals. Kole Phillips and Nicholas Graves tallied a goal each for Clovis North.