Santino Alvaro had a productive two days at The Bash wrestling tournament in Farmersville Dec. 29 and 30.

The Santa Ynez wrestler went 3-1 and earned second place at 132 pounds. He is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31.

Alvaro garnered 7,430 votes, 57 percent, of the votes cast by Times readers.

Kai Oani, a junior point guard for the St. Joseph girls basketball team, was the runner-up in the field of nine candidates. Oani scored 23 points in her team's opener and averaged more than four steals a game during St. Joseph's 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada last week. She earned 5,116 votes, 39.3 percent of the votes cast.

Here is a rundown on the rest of the field, and their accomplishments.

Lorenzo Martinez, Lompoc boys basketball, 213 votes

The Braves won the Santa Maria Hoop Holiday Tournament championship last week, and Martinez, in his first action since transferring from Cabrillo, was the tournament MVP.

Jorge Adame, Santa Maria boys basketball, 153 votes

Adame averaged a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds a game, for the host team in the Santa Maria tournament. Adame popped in 28 points and snared 17 rebounds in his team's tournament win against Valley Christian Academy, which beat the Saints twice earlier in the season. Santa Maria went 2-2 in its home tourney and narrowly lost the third-place game against Corona.

Luciano Delibertis, Lompoc boys basketball

Delibertis made the All-Tournament team at the Santa Maria tourney.

Makennah Simonson, Nipomo girls basketball

The senior guard was the MVP of the Tulare Mid-Winter Classic for the second straight time, and the Titans won the tournament championship for the second consecutive year.

Avary Cain, St. Joseph girls basketball

Cain notched a double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) once and scored more than 20 points twice during St. Joseph's 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic.

Quincy Bentley, Hancock College men's basketball

Bentley went a combined 12-for-19 from the field and scored 37 points total as the Bulldogs (10-6) beat Chabot 87-71 and Hartnell by the same score at the Hancock Holiday Classic at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last week. Those two were the final home games before Hancock starts its Western State Conference North Division campaign with a 5 p.m. home game Saturday against Oxnard.

Vondre Chase, Hancock men's basketball

Chase knocked down 10 of his 15 shots combined in the two Hancock wins last week. He scored 25 points total.