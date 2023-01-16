Santino Alvaro of Santa Ynez, and Aidan Higgs and Avery Manko of Cabrillo all won at wrestling tournaments Saturday.

Alvaro, a sophomore on the Santa Ynez boys team, won the 128-pound weight class at the Santa Ynez Invitational that the Pirates hosted Friday and Saturday. Alvaro, a returning sectional qualifier (Santa Ynez moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective this school year), won all of his matches by fall. Higgs took the title at 162 pounds at the Santa Ynez tournament.

Manko, a senior on the Cabrillo girls wrestling team who was a qualifier for the 2022 state meet and is ranked fifth in the state at 235 pounds this year, went 5-0 at the eighth annual Lady Apache Tournament at Sanger High School to win the heavyweight division.

Cabrillo placed 11th out of 52 teams and had two other medalists besides Manko at the Lady Apache Tourney, Hunter Landvogt who went 3-1 and notched third place at 189 pounds and Haley Koenig, who went 4-1 and finished fifth at 130.

Here is a rundown of the area medalists at the Santa Ynez Invitational.

108 pounds: Fourth place, Jesus Santiago, Santa Maria, fifth, Raymond Dinio, Cabrillo.

115: Second place, Andrew Wallace, Cabrillo, fifth, Braedan Amba, Righetti, sixth, Bryan San Juan, Santa Maria.

128: First place, Alvaro, sixth, Ryan Romano, Righetti.

140: Second place, Damian Meraz, Righetti, third, Ruben Fuentes, Lompoc, fifth, Angel Zarate, Lompoc.

147: Sixth place, Joel Angeles, Santa Maria.

154: Third place, Andy Polo, Lompoc.

162: First place, Higgs.

172: Fourth place, Austin Musick, Nipomo.

184: Fifth place, Carlos Ricky Orellana, Lompoc.

197: Sixth place, Zachary Sendejas, Righetti.

222: Third place, Darrell Twisselman, Righetti, fourth, Andy Rodriguez, Lompoc, sixth, Angel Gonzalez, Santa Ynez.

287: Second place, Kaiden White, Lompoc, third, Matthew Graack, Righetti, fourth, Jordan Isa'ako, Righetti, sixth Angel Perez, Santa Maria.