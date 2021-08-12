Nipomo's Daren Sosa takes a free throw during an Ocean League game in Santa Maria in April of 2020. After scoring over 1,400 points in his career, Sosa has been named the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
Nipomo's Daren Sosa takes a free throw during an Ocean League game in Santa Maria in April of 2020. After scoring over 1,400 points in his career, Sosa has been named the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.
Sosa scored 316 points this spring, averaging 17.5 points per game, according to coach Stan Ikeda, the All-Area Coach of the Year.
Sosa shot 49% from the field (112 for 227) and 43% from 3-point range, hitting 64 of his 148 attempts. He also shot 85% from the free throw line.
For his career, Sosa played in 93 games and scored 1,434 points. He made 49% of his attempts from the field (497 for 1,022) and finished his career with a school record 319 made 3-pointers, shooting 44% from deep.
He wrapped up his Nipomo career as an 86% shooter from the free throw line.
"Daren, to me, was probably the best offensive player in the area," Ikeda said. "He is a super competitor, but he's not cocky at all. He's a quiet kid. We tried to get him to be more of a leader, more vocal and those things, but that's not his personality. But when the game is on the line, he's the kid who wants the ball and the kid with the most confidence."
Sosa was named the Ocean League Player of the Year as a junior.
Bazunga made one of the best defensive plays of the season in the CIF Central Section Open Division semifinal against Clovis West, stealing a pass at midcourt with about 10 seconds left and breaking away for a game-clinching dunk.
The Knights went on to win the Open Division title.
"Sam's got some good instincts out there," St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said. "He read the play. You've got to give credit to Clovis West. It was two great teams going at it and we knew it'd be a one- or two-possession game. Luckily, Sam made a huge play there to put us over the top."
Bazunga averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the Knights. He scored 1,010 points in 100 career games at St. Joseph. He grabbed 698 rebounds and blocked 138 shots with 129 steals in his St. Joseph career.
The All-Area MVP was Steven Vasquez, St. Joseph's standout shooting guard.
The Sixth Man of the Year is St. Joseph's Dre Roman. Though a starter, Roman was the area's top complementary player and is likely the top returner in the area. Roman averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game for the Knights.
All-Area First Team
St. Joseph seniors Jincho Rivera and Angel Ortiz are both on the First Team. Ortiz and Rivera have also been named All-Area MVPs during their prep careers.
Rivera helped lead the Knights to the Open Division title, averaging 16.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Ortiz averaged 12.8 points and 5.2 assists per game.
Cabrillo's Hayden Jory, who was named the Channel League's Defensive MVP, is on the First Team.
Santa Maria's Alex Milner averaged 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He's on the First Team.
Pioneer Valley's Ebba Tefera is also on the First Team. He averaged 5.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, though coach Ross Rivera said Tefera's impact for his team couldn't be counted in points and rebounds.
"His impact was bigger than the stat sheet, though," Rivera said. "He was a defensive stopper who guarded the opposing team’s best player every game. There were multiple games where he had double digit rebounds. He was the glue for Pioneer Valley and a huge reason why we finished tied for second in Ocean League this past season."
Second Team
Righetti has three players on the Second Team: Angel Durazo, Jonathan Trigueros and Damian Simon. Trigueros, a junior, led the team with 13.5 points per game. Durazo, another junior, scored 13.4 points per game. Simon, a senior, added 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Valley Christian freshman Gavin Edick is on the Second Team.
Tanner Buzzard, of Orcutt Academy, averaged over 15 points per game for the Spartans to earn Second Team honors.
Lompoc is represented on the Second Team by Elijah Perkins, who earned Second Team All-Channel League honors.
Cabrillo sophomore Lorenzo Martinez and senior Raymond Vega are on the Second Team.
Santa Ynez sophomore Landon Lassahn, who earned All-Channel League honors, is also on the Second Team.
Nipomo's Rudy Garibay, Joey Garcia and Louis DiModica are on the Second Team.
The All-Area teams are prepared by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. The All-Area teams covers Northern Santa Barbara Count and Southern San Luis Obispo County.
Photos: St. Joseph wins Open Division title
061121 SJHS CIF 00.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 01.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 02.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 03.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 04.jpg
Updated
061121 SJHS CIF 05.jpg
Updated
Photos: St. Joseph beats Clovis West in instant classic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.