With the season fast approaching, the Allan Hancock College football team has undergone a coaching change.
The school announced Tuesday that head coach Seth Damron has resigned and Ricky Aguilar, a former longtime Hancock assistant who's spent the past few seasons at the high school level, is taking over.
The school announced that Damron has stepped down after two seasons at the helm of the Hancock program less than two months from the season starting. He spent six seasons overall with the Bulldogs in various positions.
Hancock will open its 2023 season at home Sept. 2 against Orange Coast College. The Bulldogs will scrimmage Aug. 19 at Visalia-based College of the Sequoias.
The school said Tuesday that Damron resigned from his post and accepted a position closer to family in the Bakersfield area. Damron is the grandson of former longtime Bakersfield College assistant coach Duane Damron, a member of the Kern County Sports Hall of Fame.
Seth Damron graduated from East Bakersfield High and played at Bakersfield College as a tight end. It was not known Tuesday where Damron's new position was.
Aguilar, a Lompoc High grad and former Hancock linebacker and assistant coach, has been named the team's Director of Football Operations/Head Coach for the upcoming season.
"I'm very sad to be leaving Hancock and the community we've built here, but this is a decision that was necessary for my family," Damron said. "I've been incredibly blessed during my time at AHC. (Former head) coach (Kris) Dutra, (athletic director) Kim Ensing and the entire administration have been so supportive and I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish.
"I know that our athletes will be in great hands this season with the coaching staff and the support staff that is behind them."
Aguilar returns to the coaching staff at Hancock after coaching the Bulldogs from 2009 to 2019.
Aguilar spent time as the team's defensive coordinator while leading the Bulldogs' defense to a No. 4 ranking in the state after allowing just 78.9 rushing yards per game in 2017. In 2016, his defense led the state against the run after allowing just 64 rushing yards per game.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to the coaching staff and Hancock and lead the team this season," Aguilar said. "This program has a solid foundation and is well respected across the state. As a former member of the AHC team, I'm looking forward to continuing to build on the traditions of Bulldog football and our reputation."
Prior to returning to the Bulldogs, Aguilar served as a special education teacher and an assistant football coach at Lompoc High School (2019-2022) and Pioneer Valley High School (2022-2023).
Aguilar earned his undergraduate degree in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University in 2017 and his M.S. in Coaching & Athletic Administration from Concordia University-Irvine in 2019.
Aguilar was an All-Conference linebacker for the Bulldogs in 2004-05 before moving on to play as a member of the defensive line at Missouri Southern State University in 2006.
Aguilar was also a left-handed pitcher at Lompoc and spent time in pro baseball with the Atlanta Braves' organization before switching to football and playing at Hancock College in 2004.