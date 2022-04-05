For Lompoc, at least there's always tomorrow.

Or, in this case rather, at least there's Friday.

Lompoc lost 6-4 to Dos Pueblos on a brutally windy Tuesday afternoon in the City of Arts and Flowers.

The Braves are scheduled to travel to Dos Pueblos on Friday for yet another critical Channel League game.

Lompoc is now 8-2 in Channel League games with both losses coming at the hands of the Chargers, who are now 7-1 in league. The Chargers' lone loss came against San Marcos last Friday.

The Royals entered the week 7-2 in league, losing once to Lompoc and once to Dos Pueblos.

Lompoc will surely need to beat Dos Pueblos in the teams' final meeting on Friday to keep their hopes of a Channel League title alive.

Dos Pueblos beat Lompoc 1-0 the first time the teams met last month. Tuesday's game was much different.

Dos Pueblos scored three times in the top of the first inning as Lompoc ace Briana Reitmeier had a shaky start. The Braves then tied the game up with one run in each the first, second and third innings. Dos Pueblos then went up 4-3 in the top of the fifth but Lompoc answered yet again, scoring to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth.

But Dos Pueblos just had too much offense, scoring twice in the top of the seventh to go up for good.

Reitmeier did settle in after a rough first inning, though she wasn't her dominant self. Reitmeier threw a complete game, striking out 11 while giving up seven hits and two earned runs with four free passes.

The wind wreaked havoc on infielders and outfielders. Balls caught in the wind started fair and landed foul. Others started foul and landed fair. Some balls died in the wind and others seemed to take off in it.

Each team was tagged with five errors and Lompoc actually out-hit Dos Pueblos 11-7.

Natalie Aguilar, Reitmeier, Devonnah Montague and Rita Hernandez each had two hits. Gabi Arias had a hit and scored a run. Aguilar, Hernandez and Reitmeier also scored a run. Hernandez had two RBIs.

Dos Pueblos pitcher Georgia Wilson threw a complete game, allowing the 11 hits while striking out just three and walking one.

Bella Nuno went 2-for-4 with a run for the Chargers. Jessica Reveles went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Nuno had a pair of doubles.

Reitmeier got a strikeout to start the seventh inning. Riley Monroe was then hit by a pitch and Reveles singled. Wilson then hit a line drive to left field that was mis-played, allowing Monroe and Reveles to score the go-ahead runs.

Yvette Rodriguez had a two-out single for the Braves in the bottom of the seventh, but Wilson got a pop out to end the game.

Pioneer Valley 8, Mission Prep 7

Kaylee Dolores went 2-for-3 with three runs for the Panthers as Mila Dolores scored two runs and drove in another for Pioneer Valley.

Kaylee Dolores had a pair of doubles. Precious Zeledon drove in two runs.

The Panthers are now 9-5-1 overall and 5-4-1 in league. Freshman pitcher Ciena Acosta went six innings and struck out seven.

Zeledon threw out a runner at second to end the game after Mission Prep scored twice in the seventh inning to get within one run.

Orcutt Academy 11, Nipomo 7

Danica Black had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Spartans. She also threw a complete game, with nine strikeouts.

The Spartans scored six runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to secure the win.

Nani DeLaCruz went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs for the Spartans. Riley Hubbard scored twice, had a hit and an RBI.

Baseball

Santa Maria 1, Orcutt Academy 0

The Saints had 12 hits and committed zero errors but scored on a throwing error for the game's only run.

Ruben Guzman threw a complete game shutout for the Saints, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts. Guzman also had two hits at the plate.

Alex Milner scored the game's only run on the error and also had two hits. Vinny Reyes and Elijah Urias had two hits apiece for Santa Maria.

Isaias De La Cruz started for the Spartans and went toe-to-toe with Guzman.

Orcutt Academy will host Santa Maria Thursday at Elks Field in their next game at 4:30 p.m.

Pioneer Valley 4, Nipomo 3

The Panthers scored a pivotal Ocean League win on Tuesday, coming back from a 4-0 first-inning deficit.

Estevan Fonseca threw a complete game, giving up just three hits while striking out five.

Richie Robles went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI and Fonseca had two hits and an RBI. Bryce Owen tripled, drove in a run and scored for the Panthers.

Lukas Ward went 5 1/3 innings and struck out eight for the Titans. Jesse Ahedo had two RBIs for Nipomo.

Pioneer Valley is now 11-3 overall and 5-0 in the Ocean League. The Titans are now 7-10 overall and 4-4 in league.

The win helps the Panthers keep pace with Morro Bay, the defending league champ that is 12-4 overall and 7-0 in league.

Santa Ynez 18, Dunn 3

Caleb Cassidy went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBIs for the Pirates.

Victor Heredia went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBIs to lead a 19-hit attack. Jackson Cloud went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs.

Other highlights were Dylan Peters' double and Mario Cabrera recording his first varsity hit.

"I'm happy with our team's hitting approach, but we saw some players today who played unselfishly as far as positions and we did a better job of focusing on our own play, not reacting negatively to the adversity within the game," Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said.

The Pirates are now 12-6. The Earwigs have dropped to 7-8.

Orcutt Academy coaching openings

There are a pair of varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.

Those interested can email the Athletic Director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.