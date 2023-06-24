Pioneer Valley sophomore pitcher Ciena Acosta went 6-6 in 2023, but that stat does not come close to the right-hander's entire storyline for the season.

She posted an ERA of 1.93 and pitched her team to victory in two of its biggest games of the year, against Nipomo. The Panthers (16-10-1, 12-1) finished two games ahead of the Titans, who finished third, a half game behind second-place Cabrillo in the Ocean League standings according to Maxpreps, to win the Ocean League championship, the first league title in Pioneer Valley softball program history.

Acosta is the 2023 Times All-Area Softball Team Pitcher of the Year. Pioneer Valley had a tough draw in the CIF Central Section playoffs this year, as No. 16 in Division 2. The Panthers went out in the first round, against No. 1 St. Joseph at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home site.

Cabrillo finished 11-3 in the league standings. Nipomo finished 10-3. Cabrillo handed Pioneer Valley its lone league loss. The Panthers beat the Conquistadores the second time the teams played.

Ocean League member Morro Bay disbanded its softball team after Pioneer Valley and Nipomo had each played the Pirates once. Cabrillo played the Pirates twice before the Morro Bay team disbanded.

The All-Area Softball Team Utility Player of the Year is Nipomo senior Kate Barnett. Barnett went 10-7 as a right-handed pitcher, but as is the case with Acosta, her won-loss record doesn't come close to telling the entire story behind Barnett's season on the mound. Her ERA was 0.97.

The Nipomo senior signed with Cal State Long Beach earlier in the year as a pitcher. As a left-handed lead-off batter, Barnett led Nipomo in batting average (.526), hits (30), doubles (seven), triples (three) and home runs (two). She was second on the team in RBIs with seven, behind junior CJ Arias who had eight.

Nipomo won the Division 6 championship in 2022. This year, the No. 6 Titans went out in the Division 4 quarterfinals at No. 3 Fresno McClane.

The All-Area Softball Team Silver Slugger is Righetti freshman Sereniti Lopez. Lopez hit .477, with 11 RBIs, seven doubles and five triples. She led the team in all of those categories except RBIs. Freshman Emily Ramirez led Righetti in that department with 14.

Pioneer Valley sophomore catcher Mila Dolores earned the All-Area Softball Team Gold Glove. Her fielding percentage on 217 chances was a perfect 1.000.

The All-Area First Team pitchers are Righetti freshman Emily Fortin and Pioneer Valley senior Jazmyn Molina. Fortin was 10-12, but her ERA was just 1.86. The Warriors won seven of their last 11 games.

Molina was 6-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 13 appearances. Molina pitched two perfect games, against Orcutt Academy and San Luis Obispo.

The All-Area First Team catcher is St. Joseph junior Mikayla Provence. The First Team infielders are St. Joseph junior CharliRay Escobedo, St. Joseph sophomore Seleny Chavez, and Pioneer Valley seniors Kaylee Dolores and Rianna Dulay.

The All-Area First Team outfielders are St. Joseph freshman Kaycie Gavlak, Pioneer Valley senior Hailey Pasillas and Lompoc senior Cheyanne Cordova. The First Team utility player is Orcutt Academy junior Velen Velazquez.

No. 3 Orcutt Academy made it to the Division 6 title game, losing to No. 4 Bakersfield South. The Spartans have two players on the All-Area Second Team, freshman pitcher Lylah Garcia and senior infielder Khaelii Robertson, who will play basketball for Hancock College next year.

Two Lompoc sophomores are on the Second Team, Natalie Aguilar and Gabi Arias. Nipomo senior Alie Camacho and junior Katelyn Petree, along with Cabrillo sophomore Angie Gonzalez and junior Kiera Howerton, and St. Joseph junior Dezirae Rodriguez round out the Second Team.

Emily Ramirez, CJ Arias and Pioneer Valley sophomores Mackenzie Ramirez and Adrianna Padilla earned All-Area Honorable Mention. Others earning Honorable Mention included St. Joseph junior Lizette Carlos; Lompoc sophomore Grace Day; Nipomo senior Anissa Garcia; Cabrillo sophomore Sophia Powell; Santa Maria junior Nevaeh Madrigal; Orcutt Academy freshman Kaleena Barragan; Santa Ynez junior Cierra Cloud; and Valley Christian Academy freshman Maddie Miller.