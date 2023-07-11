The 2022 Hancock College football team shared the Sothern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division Northern League football title with College of the Canyons and Ventura.
Those three teams will be in the Northern League again this year. The rest of the league will look different.
Moorpark, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, Antelope Valley and El Camino will be in the Northern League with the 2022 Northern League tri-champs this year. East Los Angeles and Long Beach, both of whom played in the Northern League in 2022, won't be.
East L.A. and Long Beach have moved to the National Central League.
Hancock will play just three non-league games and seven league ones this season. In the recent past, the Bulldogs played five league games and five non-league games.
Santa Barbara and Moorpark finished 1-2 in the SCFA American Division Pacific League last year. Hancock beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock.
Hancock will open its 2023 season at home Sept. 2 against Orange Coast. The Bulldogs will scrimmage Aug. 19 at Visalia-based College of the Sequoias.
Santa Barbara, Hancock's county rival, has been an off-and-on league rival as well. The last time Antelope Valley was in the same league with Hancock was in 2019 in the Pacific League, and it has been longer since Hancock and Moorpark have been league rivals.
Hancock and El Camino once played non-conference games against each other frequently but have played each other less often the past several years. The teams have not been in the same league or conference in recent memory.
The 2023 Hancock home games are set for Sept. 2 against Orange Coast, Sept. 23 against Ventura (the league opener), Oct. 14 against Bakersfield, Oct. 28 against Santa Barbara and Nov. 4 against Antelope Valley.
The first four Hancock home games are set to kick off at 2 p.m. The Nov. 4 home finale is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. All five games will be on the Hancock campus.
Once again, all Hancock home games will be streamed through the AHC Athletics YouTube channel. The ticketing process will remain cashless, with single-game tickets and season passes available for purchase at ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing, beginning July 7.