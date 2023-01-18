The St. Joseph boys basketball team made sure that the showdown for Mountain League supremacy Tuesday night wasn't much of a showdown.

In a game that pitted two games that hadn't lost in league play, St. Joseph (14-5, 5-0) routed Arroyo Grande (13-6, 5-1) 87-44 at Arroyo Grande behind another well-rounded performance, with sophomore wing Tounde Yessoufou leading the way and getting plenty of support.

Yessoufou racked up a big double-double, with 29 points on 14-for-18 shooting from the floor, and 12 rebounds. Yessoufou also had five assists.

Guards Julius Price and Luis Marin popped in 21 points apiece, and Price had five assists. Caedin Hamilton scored 11 points, and Will Kuykendall gave the Knights another good floor game with nine assists and five steals.

The Knights rebounded after losing 68-67 to Modesto Christian at the MLK Shootout at Concord De La Salle Monday night, St. Joseph's fourth loss to a non-league game by either one or two points. The Knights couldn't overcome the game-high 38 points for Modesto Christian's BJ Davis, despite 29 for Yessoufou and 19 for Marin.

The five St. Joseph losses have come by a total of 12 points.

In other Tuesday night Mountain League action, Mission Prep beat Lompoc 77-51, Righetti defeated Atascadero 56-49 and Cabrillo won 72-35 at Pioneer Valley.

In Righetti's win, senior Terry Butler recorded his second double-double in his past three games, scoring 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two assists.

Yash Patel added 21 points and eight rebounds while Corey Sands chipped in with six points, a steal, a block and an assist.

St. Joseph will host Righetti Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in a make-up of the game that was scheduled for Jan. 9 but was rained out. The Friday slate of games has St. Joseph at Atascadero, Righetti at Cabrillo, Arroyo Grande at Mission Prep and Lompoc at Pioneer Valley.

Standings

Mission Prep (12-7, 4-1) sits in third place behind St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande. Righetti is in fourth at 9-8, 3-2. Atascadero (10-11, 2-4), Lompoc (8-9, 2-4), Cabrillo (2-13, 1-4) and Pioneer Valley (1-19, 0-6) follow.

Ocean League

Santa Ynez 77, Morro Bay 57

Santa Ynez (13-3, 5-0) kept rolling with a win at home in a battle of Pirates teams.

The winners put in another well-rounded game. Caleb Cassidy had a double-double, with 15 points and 20 rebounds. Landon Lassahn tossed in 23 points, Jackson Ollenburger had 21 and Hale Durbiano scored 10. Lassahn snared seven rebounds.

Santa Ynez was in the midst of a busy week at press time, with a Wednesday night non-league game at home against Bishop Diego at 7 p.m., and a Friday night 6:30 p.m. league game at San Luis Obispo on tap.

Other than the Santa Ynez result, Tuesday night was a good one for league road teams. Nipomo won 78-51 at Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo defeated Orcutt Academy 87-35 at Lakeview Junior High School and Templeton won 56-36 at Paso Robles.

Standings

At press time, San Luis Obispo (14-7, 5-1) sat just behind Santa Ynez. Templeton (10-9, 3-2) and Nipomo (10-10, 3-2) rounded out the top half of the league standings, with Santa Maria (11-9, 3-3) just behind those two. Paso Robles was 4-14, 1-4, Morro Bay was 2-16, 1-4 and Orcutt Academy was 7-11, 0-5.

Boys soccer

Ocean League

Righetti (6-4-4, 4-1) and Santa Ynez (7-7-1, 4-1) stayed atop the standings with wins Tuesday night, Righetti 2-0 at home against Morro Bay, and Santa Ynez 9-0 against Orcutt Academy at Santa Ynez.

That one was originally scheduled for Orcutt's home pitch at Rice Ranch, but the conditions there were not playable because of the rain, so the game was moved to Santa Ynez's turf field.

The Beleski twins both tallied for Santa Ynez Tuesday night. Gabriel Beleski scored twice, and Rafael Beleski scored once. Erik Salinas scored two Santa Ynez goals, and Marco Andolon, Braeden Melville, Tyson Gonzalez and Aiden Tapia all scored once.

Danny Andalon and Tristan Amezcua racked up three assists apiece, and Tapia had one.

"I've enjoyed playing high school soccer with my twin brother this year," Rafael Beleski said afterward. "We both scored today, which was great, and hopefully we can both continue scoring goals, especially in crucial games."

The Pirates have their most crucial game of the season coming up. They will host Righetti Friday night at 6 p.m. Details of the Warriors' Tuesday night win were unavailable.

In another Tuesday night league games, St. Joseph fell out of a share of first place with a 0-0 draw against Nipomo at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium, The Knights beat Righetti 1-0 Friday night to create a three-way tie for first place.

The next league slate of games called for St. Joseph to play at Morro Bay Wednesday night at 6 p.m., Righetti and Santa Ynez to face off Friday night in a 6 p.m. start, Templeton to travel to Nipomo Friday night for a 6 p.m. game, and Mission Prep to play at Morro Bay Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Mountain League

Pioneer Valley 4, Cabrillo 0

The Panthers moved to 6-3-4, 4-2 with a Tuesday night win against the Conquistadores (2-9-1, 0-3) at Pioneer Valley.

Caleb Toledo tallied twice for the Panthers, and Luis Cortes and Javier Villafan both scored once.

Lompoc and Paso Robles tied 2-2 at Paso Robles in another Tuesday night league game. No details were available.

At press time, the next set of league games was Arroyo Grande at San Luis Obispo Wednesday night at 6 p.m., Arroyo Grande at Paso Robles at 6 p.m. Thursday night, and Pioneer Valley at Lompoc and Santa Maria at Atascadero Friday night in 6 p.m. games.

Standings

Rainouts have heavily affected the league schedule thus far. At press time Wednesday, Pioneer Valley led in points with eight. Arroyo Grande was 8-4-0, 3-1 and Santa Maria was 10-7-0, 3-2. Both teams had six points.

Paso Robles was at 10-5-4, 2-1-2, and Lompoc was at 5-6-2, 2-3-2. They also had six points in the league standings. San Luis Obispo (5-2-3, 1-0-1) had three points, Atascadero (3-8-2, 0-4-1) had one and Cabrillo had yet to get a league point.