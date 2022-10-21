There was not a lot of movement in the area high school football rankings this week, and there was no movement at all among the top three teams.

St. Joseph, Mission Prep and Paso Robles remained 1-2-3 in the area ratings. The Knights (7-1) have been in the top spot all season.

Despite a 34-7 Mountain League win at Righetti last Friday night, the Knights dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 in the CalPreps CIF Central Section rankings. St. Joseph rose from No. 7 to No. 5 the prior week after winning 38-10 at Paso Robles Oct. 7.

No. 4 Lompoc and No. 5 Santa Ynez swapped their positions in the area ratings from the prior week. Lompoc routed Nipomo 49-0 in a Mountain League game at Huyck Stadium last Friday night as Braves senior quarterback Cavin Ross set a new Santa Barbara County career passing record, 7,534 yards.

The old mark was 7,482 yards set by Shane Lopes who played for Dos Pueblos from 2000-2003. Ross completed 19 of his 23 passes and threw for 293 yards and six touchdowns on his record-breaking night.

Santa Ynez lost 21-16 at home to Paso Robles in another Mountain League game that evening.

Righetti moved from No. 9 in the area to No. 8 despite the loss to St. Joseph. The Warriors also moved to No. 50 from No. 56 in the CalPreps sectional rankings.

Despite staying atop the Ocean League by beating Morro Bay 42-28 for its fourth straight win, Atascadero (5-3, 4-0) dropped from No. 8 to No. 9 in the area rankings and slipped from No. 47 to No. 51 in the CalPreps sectional ratings.

No. 6 Arroyo Grande, No. 7 San Luis Obispo and No. 10 Morro Bay stayed put in the area rankings. There was little change in the CalPreps sectional ratings for those three.

Here is a look at what's on tap for the area top 10 this week. All area games are slated for a 7 p.m. Friday night kickoff.

No. 1: St. Joseph (7-1, 5-0, vs. Lompoc)

Last game: Beat Righetti 34-7. CalPreps Central Section ranking: 7 (Last week: 5).

The Knights will go after their first win over the Braves in school history.

The St. Joseph offense puts up a lot of points. Meanwhile, the defense hasn't given up many, a total of 41 in five league games.

The Lompoc offense figures to give the St. Joseph defense by far the biggest test the unit has faced in league games thus far. However, the Knights figure to score plenty against a Braves defense that has failed to slow down the stronger opposing offenses in the league.

No. 2: Mission Prep (6-2, 5-0, at Righetti)

Last game: Beat Arroyo Grande 41-35. CalPreps ranking: 17 (Last week: 18).

After reeling off the last 27 points of the game in a 61-35 win against Lompoc two weeks ago, the Royals put up just enough points to hold off Arroyo Grande last week.

Their defense has been somewhat erratic in league play, but the Royals offense keeps piling up the points. Mission Prep figures to win comfortably in this one.

No. 3: Paso Robles (5-3, 3-2, vs. Nipomo)

Last game: Beat Santa Ynez 21-16. CalPreps ranking: 23 (Last week: 26).

The Bearcats scored a big road win last week, riding 318 Leo Kemp rushing yards and a sturdy defense to victory. They will host a struggling Nipomo team this week before finishing up the regular season at home against Arroyo Grande in what shapes up as a close league match-up.

No. 4: Lompoc (6-2, 3-2, at St. Joseph)

Last game: Beat Nipomo 49-0. CalPreps ranking: 25 (Last week: 29).

The Braves, coming off their lopsided win last week, will try to keep their perfect record against the Knights intact.

The Lompoc offense has had a strong outing every week. The defense struggled in the two Braves league losses, giving up a combined 95 points. The unit will need to step up its game if the Braves are to keep their record against the Knights spotless.

No. 5: Santa Ynez (5-3, 2-3, at Arroyo Grande)

Last game: Lost to Paso Robles 21-16. CalPreps ranking: 28 (Last week: 24).

The Pirates have one of the better passing games in the area, but the production from their run game has been paltry the last few weeks.

Injuries have hit Santa Ynez particularly hard. The Pirates will try to shore up their run defense, which had been sturdy most of the year but has been shaky lately.

No. 6: Arroyo Grande (3-5, 2-3, vs. Santa Ynez)

Last game: Lost to Mission Prep 41-35. CalPreps ranking: 37 (Last week: 35).

The Eagles offense has been more steady than the team's defense this year. The Eagles have scored a steady stream of points in every league outing, save a 52-17 loss to St. Joseph in Arroyo Grande's second league game.

Coach Mike Hartman's team has moved the ball effectively on the ground and through the air and will try to ride that to a win this week.

No. 7: San Luis Obispo (7-2, 4-1, Bye this week)

Last game: Beat Santa Maria 34-14. CalPreps ranking: 39 (Last week: 38).

The Tigers have the most productive ground game in the area. They will rest up this week before wrapping up their regular season with an Oct. 28 Ocean League home game against Templeton.

No. 8: Righetti (1-7, 0-5, vs. Mission Prep)

Last game: Lost to St. Joseph 34-7. CalPreps ranking: 50 (Last Week: 56).

The Warriors actually gave the top-ranked team in the area more resistance last week than the final score indicated. Their problem on offense was what has plagued them all season - they moved the ball but couldn't finish enough drives with points.

Righetti suffered a big blow when their top player on offense, Isaiah Abrigo, went out early in the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. His status this week was not known at press time.

No. 9: Atascadero (5-3, 4-0, vs. Cabrillo)

Last game: Beat Morro Bay 42-28. CalPReps ranking: 51 (Last week: 47.)

A sort of Cinderfellas football story? Well, that's debatable, but the Greyhounds, who weren't favored in the pre-season to win the league championship, ARE in command of the Ocean League race.

The Greyhounds came from three scores down both times to win their first two league games. They beat Templeton in overtime for league win No. 3 then downed Morro Bay last week. The 'Hounds figure to win this one handily.

No. 10: Morro Bay (4-4, 2-2, vs. Templeton)

Last game: Lost 42-28 to Atascadero. CalPreps ranking: 63 (Last week: 60)

The Pirates defense hasn't always been the most sturdy, but come playoff time opposing defenses figure to have their hands full with a Morro Bay offense that features quarterback Nicky Johnson, who is a dual passing-running threat, hard-running running back Nami Hoag and big-play receiver Aiden Blackwood.