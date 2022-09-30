Friday night's game against St. Joseph figured to be quite a test for Santa Ynez.

And it was.

St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas scored three rushing touchdowns as the Knights overwhelmed the Pirates 42-7 in Santa Ynez. St. Joseph improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play.

Santa Ynez is now 4-2 and 1-2 in league. The Pirates' league losses are to the two unbeatens in league as they lost 32-27 to Mission Prep on Sept. 16.

Santa Ynez routed Righetti 31-11 last week. Mission Prep handed Paso Robles its first league loss Friday, rolling 28-7.

St. Joseph heads to Paso Robles (4-2, 2-1) next week while Santa Ynez head to winless Nipomo (0-6, 0-3), which lost 53-0 to Arroyo Grande (2-4, 1-2) Friday.

St. Joseph relied mainly on its ground game against the Pirates. Aaron Fierro capped a drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Knights up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Carter Vargas then scored on a 21-yard run to give the Knights a 14-0 advantage.

The Pirates eventually recovered a St. Joseph fumble, but Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred was intercepted by Jeremiah Philson later in the second quarter. Then Santa Ynez intercepted a St. Joseph pass to set up Gildred's touchdown pass to Daulton Beard with three minutes left in the first half, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

The Knights, though, weren't content with a one-score lead heading to halftime. They marched down the field and scored on another Vargas run, this time from five yards out.

The Pirates missed a field goal just before half and the Knights took a 21-7 lead into the break.

St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah got the second-half scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown run and the Knights were on their way with a 28-7 lead.

Oscar Magallon intercepted a Santa Ynez pass and Carter Vargas scored another rushing touchdown for a 35-7 lead.

Tanner Wood then scored on a 4-yard run and the Knights led 42-7 with about five minutes left in the game.

Beard, the star receiver for Santa Ynez, had seven catches for 103 yards and the lone Pirate touchdown.

The Knights have now out-scored their opponents 214-78 in their six games.

They close out the regular season with games at Paso Robles and Righetti, they then host Lompoc on Oct. 21 and play at Mission Prep on Oct. 28.

Santa Ynez should get back in the win column against Nipomo next week, but then close out the season at home against Paso Robles and at Arroyo Grande and Lompoc.