For the first time this year, a pair of schoolmates swept the Athlete of the Week awards at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

St. Joseph volleyball standout Bailey Woodside was named the Female Athlete of the Week at Monday's luncheon while St. Joseph football lineman Makai Sat was named the Male Athlete of the Week at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

Woodside powered the Knights in their 3-1 win over Hanford in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs last week and then helped them sweep Kingsburg on the road in the quarterfinals.

Woodside had 21 kills against the Bullpups, though she noted her best friend and the team's setter, Catherine Noe, was just as instrumental in the team winning and her landing the individual accolade.

"Not only is she my best friend, but she's my setter. We've been playing together since the fifth grade," Woodside said. "It's super cool being able to come here and celebrate this with her and doing this together."

The Knights were set to play at Tulare Western in the semifinals on Tuesday. St. Joseph athletic director said this may be the first time in school history that the Knights' girls volleyball team has advanced to the semifinals.

Sat, meanwhile, was chosen by coach Pepe Villaseñor after the St. Joseph rushing attack had its way with rival Righetti in the 26-7 win in the 'Battle for the Shield' game on Friday. The Knights scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground as Sat led the offensive line's dominant performance.

"Makai has been an All-League starter since his freshman year and is one of the main reasons (running backs) Carter Vargas and Malakai Langley have had good seasons," coach Pepe Villaseñor said. "He is the heart of our team."

"It means a lot," Makai replied when asked what it means to hear his head coach say that about him. "I love Pepe and him saying that just means a lot to me."

Not only did Sat open up holes for the running backs last week, he also had a chance to get his hands on the ball as he scooped up a fumble and rumbled downfield for a gain. The stadium lit up when multiple defenders tried to take down the 6-foot-3, 300-pound tackle.

"That was surreal," Sat said. "I saw the ball and I looked at it for a second and just picked it up. I didn't know what to do, I just ran since it was my first time with the ball."

Sat said he hasn't lobbied Villaseñor for a goal line carry just yet.

"That would be cool though," he said.

There was a bit of a Halloween hangover at Monday's luncheon as only a few schools attended: St. Joseph, Lompoc, Pioneer Valley and VCA.

Lompoc

Lompoc AD Claudia Terrones had a trio of unique football players in attendance, with kicker Samantha Osorio and foreign exchange students Jasper Sandvoss and Danilo Stanojevic, who are both from Germany.

Sandvoss and Stanojevic both got to play in Friday's 60-7 win over Dos Pueblos, with Stanojevic making a tackle and Sandvoss doing well in coverage on defense. Osorio kicked five extra points in the frosh/soph game against Dos Pueblos on Thursday and then made two more in the varsity game on Friday.

"Samantha is our backup kicker and she's only a sophomore," Terrones said. "She played last year and had about 10 PATs. We're really excited about her and she also does soccer and track."

St. Joseph

Athletic director Tom Mott brought Sat and Woodside and their teammates, Travis Royal and Noe.

Royal had two interceptions in the win over Righetti last week and Noe has been the Knights' top setter for multiple seasons on the varsity level. Noe hopes to attend the University of North Carolina.

The Knight football team is set to play at Fresno Bullard in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs on Friday.

Pioneer Valley

The always reliable Anthony Morales and Johnny Ruiz, Pioneer Valley's AD and assistant AD respectively, along with girls golf coach Marcus Guzman, brought the PVHS girls golf team.

Guzman introduced Katrina Mata, Marissa Dollinger, Moniah Marquez, Bella Zaragoza, Meghan Contreras and Jennifer Curiel.

Dollinger, a sophomore returner, earned First Team All-League this season and Mata and Contreras earned Second Team All-League honors.

Contreras was the first golfer at the school to earn medalist honors at the CIF Finals last week.

Valley Christian

Pete Fortier, the school's football coach and AD, brought players Nathan Morgret and James Fakoury.

Morgret, a tight end and defensive end, caught a touchdown in the Lions' 75-14 win over Maricopa last Thursday.

Fakoury had to sit out some of the season in order to turn old enough to play varsity football this fall. He had a touchdown catch against Coast Union.

The Lions (5-2) start the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs Friday on the road against Cornerstone Christian in Wildomar (3-5).