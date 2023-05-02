Landon Lassahn helped the Santa Ynez boys swim team finish in fourth place at the Mountain League Finals at Arroyo Grande High School last week.

Lassahn, a senior who also stars for the water polo and basketball teams with the Pirates, scored a big double in the boys meet, taking the 200 freestyle in a league and school record 1 minute, 42.94 seconds and winning the 100 freestyle in 47.02.

The Santa Ynez boys finished fourth in the seven-team field with 266 points. Righetti finished fifth with 257 and Nipomo was sixth with 157.

The San Luis Obispo girls edged Righetti and the Tigers boys swam away with league championships at Arroyo Grande on April 27.

San Luis Obispo out-scored runner-up Righetti 586.5-522 in the girls meet, and the San Luis Obispo boys out-scored runner-up Arroyo Grande 567-502.

The Arroyo Grande girls finished third with 388 points in the team standings. Santa Ynez (211 points) and Nipomo (147) finished fifth and sixth in the seven-team field.

Bennett Thorne and Tabitha Pearigen, of Santa Ynez, both broke the school record in the 100 butterfly while Lily Mazza, Gigi Hall, Weylin Hawkins and Pearigen broke the school record in the 400 free relay.

The Righetti girls had several highlights. The 200 medley relay team of Madi Piasai, Allie Cabiles, Noemi Bravo-Guzman and Sasha Martinez won in a league and pool record 1 minute, 57.40 seconds. Piasai and Bravo-Guzman went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, with Piasai winning in a pool and league record 57.73. Bravo-Guzman finished second in 58.16.

Cabiles earned an open double, winning the 200 individual medley in 2:14.85 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.45. Kirsten Herrmann took the open 100 freestyle in 54.46.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Herrmann, Martinez, Piasai and Bravo-Guzman teamed for a win in 1:39.23. That time set a league and pool record.

Kale Burk gave San Luis Obispo an open double, winning the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The Tigers also got wins from Gaylynn Kirn in the 200 freestyle and their 400 freestyle relay team.

Righetti's Natas Coats won the 500 in 4:36.82. Other area winners included Max Tuggle of Arroyo Grande in the 200 individual medley, Jack Capra of Arroyo Grande in the 100 backstroke and Cole Aguirre from Nipomo in the 100 butterfly.

San Luis Obispo got wins from its 200 medley relay team, Daniel Elwyn in the 100 breaststroke and its 400 freestyle relay team. Conner Rocha of Paso Robles won the 50 freestyle. Paso Robles took the 200 freestyle relay.

The Atascadero girls and boys teams both made a strong showing at host Pioneer Valley, and both earned Ocean League championships. The Atascadero girls out-scored runner-up Templeton 513-388 and the boys scored 463 points to runner-up Orcutt Academy's 359.

Golf

Cabrillo retains team title

Medalist Mark Boatman led Paso Robles to victory at the Ocean League Boys Golf Finals at Paso Robles Golf Club Monday. Meanwhile, runner-up Cabrillo earned enough points to win the league championship.

Boatman shot a 70, and the Bearcats carded a team score of 423 Monday to runner-up Cabrillo's 426. However, the Conquistadores finished with 76 points in the team standings to second-place Paso Robles' 72. Nipomo wound up third in the eight-team league with 57 points.

Lompoc finished third at the league finals with a team score of 467. Nipomo was just behind at 469. Atascadero (490), Orcutt Academy (496) and Santa Maria (502) followed. Pioneer Valley, with three golfers, did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Luke Radabaugh of Cabrillo was the individual runner-up behind Boatman with a 77. Rowen Clarke of Cabrillo (80), Isaac Velasquez of Lompoc (83) and Zach Lopez of Nipomo (83) rounded out the top five. Michael Estrada of Pioneer Valley and Anthony Saraceni of Paso Robles finished just out of the individual top five. Both carded an 84.

Saraceni, Ethan Miller (86), Joey Neto (87) and Leo Kemp (96) followed Boatman in the team scoring for Paso Robles.

CJ Bell led Atascadero with an 88. Richard Kelley led Orcutt Academy with a 93, and Adryan Fuentes led Santa Maria with the same score.

Cabrillo and Paso Robles advanced to the CIF Central Section Area Team Tournament that will take place Tuesday at Valley Oaks Golf Club in Visalia. Velasquez and Lopez advanced to the individual area tourney that will take place Monday at the same location.

Softball

Cabrillo 18, Santa Ynez 0

The Conquistadores (10-5, 7-3) rolled to an Ocean League win at Santa Ynez (1-11, 1-7) Monday.

The Pirates had just two hits, singles by Demi Spoor and Kalianne Lawver. No Cabrillo stats were available.

Swimming

Pecile leads Hancock

Western State Conference Men's Swimming Athlete of the Year Max Pecile will lead a Hancock contingent of six individuals and four relay teams at the CCCAA Championships which will take place at East Los Angeles College Thursday through Saturday.

Pecile, a Santa Ynez native who won the 200 individual medley, 400 individual medley and 200 backstroke at the Western State Conference Championships, will swim in all of those events plus a leg for each qualifying relay team at the CCCAA meet. Pecile set school records in both IM races at the WSC Championships.

Jarred Torres will swim in each relay as well, and will race individually in the 500, 200 and 1,650 freestyles. Asa Marsalek will compete in the open 400 and and 1,650 feestyles and will swim a leg for the 800 relay squad.

Jericho Orsino will swim in the 200 and 400 medley relay, and Jacob Larson will swim in the 400 freestyle relay.

Hancock's Emma Marsalek and Jada Brown will compete in the women's CCCAA championships. Marsalek, who won twice at the WSC meet, will race in the 500 free, 400 IM and 1,650 free. Brown will compete in the 100 butterfly and 200 backstroke.

Mike Ashmore of Hancock was named the WSC Coach of the Year.

Tennis

Visalia Central Valley Christian 6, Santa Ynez 3

The No. 12 Cavaliers put out the No. 5 Pirates at Santa Ynez in the first round of Division 2.

Bryce Wilczak had a part in two Santa Ynez points, winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and teaming with Lucas Doman for a 6-2, 6-7 (4), (10-2) win at No. 1 doubles. Elias Thomas won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4 singles for the Pirates.