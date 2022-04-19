Boys tennis
Santa Ynez clinches playoff berth
The Pirates clinched a playoff berth with a 14-4 win over Santa Barbara on their Senior Day Tuesday.
"We have 14 seniors on our team this year and we had an amazing day to finish off the regular season," coach Nate Thompson said. "Coach Justin Howe of Santa Barbara and the Dons players were gracious guests as we took a few moments to honor each senior before the match started. We ended up playing one of our best matches of the season as our doubles won 8 of 9 sets and all our singles players won two sets each."
The win over Santa Barbara means Santa Ynez finishes in third place in the Channel League with a 16-5 overall record and a 6-4 league record and automatically qualify for the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
"The first round of matches ended pretty close as we were only up 4-2 when our No.1 singles player, Noah Thompson, lost a marathon set in a tiebreak against Santa Barbara’s No.1, Max King," coach Nate Thompson said. "But Noah rebounded well and we took the next two rounds 5-1, 5-1 to finish with a 14-4 win."
In doubles, the Pirates' No.1 team of Luke Lockhart and Charlie Hoose were dominant in winning 6-1, 6-0, 6-1, and Santa Ynez' No. 2 team of Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad also swept their sets winning 6-0, 6-4, 7-6.
"I’m really proud of the character and work ethic of this team and so happy for them as they earned SY's first playoff berth since we joined the Channel League," Nate Thompson said.