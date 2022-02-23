Most North County tennis teams hope they don't get blasted off the courts when playing the Santa Barbara schools.

Santa Ynez is not one of those teams.

The Pirates feel that this spring they can compete with the top Santa Barbara programs in Channel League play and earn a playoff berth.

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara typically field the best tennis teams in the county and the Pirates have had to battle those goliaths in league matches for the past few years.

Typically, a top-three finish in league is needed to land a playoff berth, resulting in the Pirates being left on the outside looking in when the postseason starts.

Coach Nate Thompson, who has sons Micah and Noah Thompson on this year's team, feels the Pirates will get a top-three finish this season.

"I think we have a shot at beating Santa Barbara this year," Nate Thompson said. "They're a little bit on a down year and we're on an up year. The stars may align and we might pull off an upset. I don't want to jinx us or anything, but I think we've got a shot. That's my hope anyways."

This will be the final season in the Channel League for the Pirates. Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Lompoc will join the Central Coast Athletic Association for the 2022-23 school year, playing in a league with Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County schools.

Thompson said he's glad that his players will get a full season this year. The spring 2020 season was wiped out at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the team played a handful of matches under coronavirus restrictions in 2021.

"It just didn't feel normal," Thompson said of the past two seasons. "This year feels like the new normal, at least. We'll do two tournaments, we'll go to Fresno and Torrance, and should have a full league season."

Thompson says tennis is a sport that can survive and thrive in COVID-19 restrictions.

"As the kids learned more about COVID, they realized tennis is a fairly safe sport," Thompson said. "The kids are about 90 feet apart and we're outside. Tennis has actually grown during COVID. I think tennis as a whole has grown."

The team's top six players are very competitive, with them being able to beat each other on any given day, according to Thompson.

Noah Thompson was the team's No. 1 singles player last spring but may see time at the No. 4 spot early this season.

"We're really balanced, we don't have any outstanding super stars but, from top to bottom, we are really balanced," Nate Thompson said.

Micah Thomas may be the top singles player this year after "hovering around No. 2 or No. 3 last year."

"Micah has been nearly unbeatable against this year's squad," Nate Thompson said. "Our lineup has been fluctuating quite a bit."

Jacob Merrill played at No. 2 singles in the first match of the year against Righetti last week. He has never really played competitive tennis, instead playing tennis for fun while focusing on soccer.

"He's just a really great athlete and he's really hard to play against," Nate Thompson said. "He hits everything back. I just had to talk him into playing tennis instead of golf this year."

"I never played on an actual team, so the dynamics are kind of different," Merrill said. "I expected to play doubles coming in so I learned a little about the communication that took place in doubles. But playing singles is completely different and it's all on yourself. I like learning it."

The Pirates swept Righetti in a rain-shortened match on Feb. 15 and then routed Buena 17-1 on Feb. 17.

Their next match is Feb. 28 at home against Paso Robles.

In the win over Buena, Thomas won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0; Merrill won three sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 and Ethan Guillemin won two points, 1-6, 6-0, 6-0.

On the doubles side, the team of Noah Thompson and Luke Lockhart won 6-0, 6-1, 6-0; Charlie Hoose and Jace Hurnblad won 6-2, 6-1, 6-0; Luc Colin and Micah Thompson won 6-0 and Colin and Marc Westall won 6-0. Brett Adams and CJ Stronks teamed up for a 6-2 win in doubles.