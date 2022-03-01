Santa Ynez cruised to a 17-1 win over Paso Robles in a non-league tennis match on Feb. 28.
"We played Paso Robles and, although the overall score doesn’t show it, it was a very hard-fought match," Santa Ynez coach Nate Thompson said in an email. "Paso brought a solid singles lineup and all three of their players pushed our players in each game."
In singles, Noah Thompson was the Pirates' top performer, winning his sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Jacob Merrill also swept his sets, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.
"In doubles, it was our overall depth that was the deciding factor as all three starting teams won the two sets they played and for the third round we put in all our subs and there really wasn’t a drop off," Thompson added.
The Pirates play at Templeton on Thursday and then will play in five matches at the California Tennis Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Micah Thomas won two sets against Paso Robles at No. 1 singles. In doubles, Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad won two points, 6-1, 6-1, Charlie Hoose and Luke Lockhart won 6-2, 6-0 and Sean Montejano and Luc Colin won 6-2, 6-2.
Micah Thompson and Ben Watkins also won a point, as did Marc Westall and Hazen Gardner and Ethan Guillemin and CJ Stronks 6-4.